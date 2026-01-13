TBX Releases 2026 Annual Survey on the State of GA Maintenance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBX announced the release of its 2026 TBX Annual Survey, a data-driven snapshot of the general aviation (GA) maintenance industry. Based on more than 600 responses from maintenance shops and operators nationwide, the survey captures the operational realities, challenges, and outlook shaping GA maintenance today.

Unlike industry studies that primarily focus on airlines or business aviation, the TBX Annual Survey centers on the professionals who keep general aviation flying—A&Ps, IAs, DOMs, shop owners, operators, and flight schools.

Cover image for TBX’s 2026 Annual Survey, The State of GA Maintenance.

"General aviation is often overlooked, even though it's the foundation of the entire aviation ecosystem," said Jon McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TBX. "After spending the past year visiting hundreds of maintenance shops, we wanted to listen directly to the people doing the work. This survey reflects the real maintenance perspective—what's working, what's broken, and what's holding the industry back."

The 2026 survey reveals an industry under pressure from rising costs, supply chain disruption, and staffing shortages, while still demonstrating operational resilience and maturity.

Key findings include:

Rising costs and supply chain issues were cited by nearly two-thirds of respondents as the top challenge.





were cited by nearly two-thirds of respondents as the top challenge. Staffing remains the most critical constraint to growth , outweighing insurance costs, customers, or facilities.





, outweighing insurance costs, customers, or facilities. Operational fundamentals are strong , with shops reporting success in maintenance tracking, compliance, records, and internal processes.





, with shops reporting success in maintenance tracking, compliance, records, and internal processes. Outlook is mixed : 63% of respondents feel positive about their own business, while fewer than half are optimistic about GA overall.





: 63% of respondents feel positive about their own business, while fewer than half are optimistic about GA overall. Shop rates and output vary significantly by size and region, highlighting structural differences across the GA maintenance ecosystem.

Designed for shop owners, operators, OEMs, suppliers, and industry stakeholders, the report provides actionable benchmarks across challenges, shop profiles, sentiment, and regional rate analysis.

"Our goal is to use this data to help spark better conversations and uncover opportunities for collaboration across OEMs, suppliers, vendors, operators, and trade associations to improve the long-term outlook for GA maintenance," McLaughlin added. "Without the maintenance community, general aviation wouldn't get very far."

The full TBX Annual Survey 2026 report is available now.

Access the full report and key findings here.

Media Contact:

Linda Anderson

Marketing & Communications

TBX | Airworthy.com

[email protected]

SOURCE TBX