TC BioPharm Announces Dr. Sebastian Wanless as Senior Clinical Director

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm LTD, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing an allogeneic gamma delta t-cell platform, today announces the appointment of Dr. Sebastian Wanless to Senior Clinical Director of the Company. Dr. Wanless joins TC BioPharm after 17 years of drug development and clinical trial experience at Bristol-Meyers Squibb (BMS) where he was involved in over 18 drugs advancing through the clinic, holding the final position of vice president of Intercontinental Research. Prior to joining BMS, Dr. Wanless was an associate professor of Pediatric Retrovirology at Baylor College of Medicine.

"Sebastian has extensive experience in developing therapeutic drugs in not only viral indications, such as HIV, but also oncology. During his time with the BMS Foundation he managed their HIV program in 9 countries in Africa, where he was responsible for advancing some of the continent's first antiretroviral therapy clinics" commented Executive Chairman Dr. Mike Leek. "We are grateful to Sebastian for accepting our offer and excited to bring his Big Pharma experience to our team as we expand our R&D efforts in IPSC and other areas, launch multiple clinical trials with gamma-deltas, and progress to commercialization of our lead oncology product Omnicell."

Dr. Wanless added, "I am delighted to have this opportunity to join TC BioPharm. The company is employing cutting edge technology to bring innovative gamma-delta T products to the clinic, and I have always been passionate about fulfilling patients' unmet medical needs."

About TC BioPharm, Ltd.

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - hase II/III pivotal trial for Omnicell in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls. For more information, please visit www.tcbiopharm.com.

