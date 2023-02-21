TC BioPharm Announces Publication of Paper in AML Research Highlighting the Company's Development of Allogeneic Gamma-Delta T cell Therapies

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm(Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, announced today the publication of a paper entitled, "A Phase I trial of allogeneic γδ T lymphocytes from haploidentical donors in patients with refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia" in Clinical Lymphoma, Myeloma and Leukemia, a monthly peer reviewed journal.

The article highlights the abilities of allogeneic γδ T lymphocytes from haploidentical donors in patients with refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia. The publication can be accessed online through the portal ScienceDirect at "A phase I trial of allogeneic γδ T lymphocytes from haploidentical donors in patients with refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia. - ScienceDirect"

"I feel privileged to be part of the team that achieved the successful publication on our phase I trial using OmnImmune® (haploidentical allogeneic γδ T lymphocytes) in advanced AML patients," said Dr. Emilio Cosimo, Director of Product Development. "The study shows the safety of this type of cell therapy and is the basis for TCB's next steps in the allogeneic cell therapy sector."

Dr. Jan Vydra, Institute Of Hematology And Blood Transfusion, commented, "The results of our phase I clinical trial of γδ T cell immunotherapy of advanced AML support further research and development of this cell therapy platform, as it was shown to be both safe and feasible in this setting."

"This marks the first publication generated by TC Biopharm, a hallmark moment for our company and our team to be recognized within the industry," said Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "I'd like to thank Dr. Vydra for all his hard work running the study and our former clinical director, Tomasz Zaremba, as well as Angela Scott, Dr. Mike Leek, Dr. Sebastian Wanless, Dr. Emilio Cosimo and the rest of the contributors. We look forward to additional publications in the future from our team."

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

