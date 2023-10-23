TC BioPharm Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to U.S. FDA for Treatment of Relapse/Refractory AML

News provided by

TC BioPharm

23 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Filing is supported by strong clinical data and IND enabling pre-clinical data associated withTCB-008 in treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

EDINBURGH, Scotland , Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of TCB-008 in the treatment of relapse/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia. TCB-008, an allogeneic unmodified gamma delta t-cell, is the Company's lead product and is currently in Phase 2b trials in the U.K. for the treatment of AML.).

The IND application leverages pioneering research on the use of Gamma Deltas in the treatment of relapse/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia. TCB-008 has been designated Orphan Drug Status in the treatment arena of AML previously.

"Filing of the IND for TCB-008 is the next step in the clinical development of TCB-008 and aligns with our strategic refocus announced in Q2 of this year to target our clinical strategy to US trials in the future." said Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer of TC BioPharm. "The IND application leverages supporting clinical   study data from ongoing studies in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and is also a reflection of substantial pre-clinical IND enabling work done over the course of the last 6 months by the TCB team. I would like to thank our entire team, who worked tirelessly to complete the Company's first ever US FDA trial filing.  We look forward to working closely with the FDA to garner acceptance of our IND over the coming 30 days and advancing our lead candidate through clinical phases of development."

The FDA will review the application and determine the acceptability of the data before TC BioPharm begins its first clinical trial for TCB-008 It is possible that the FDA will require additional information.

About OmnImmune® 

OmnImmune® an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy consisting of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells. The trial, for treatment of patients suffering from relapse/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).  The therapeutic comprises GDT cells sourced from healthy donors, expanded and activated in large numbers before being purified and formulated for infusion into patients. OmnImmune® is a frozen and thawed product, now "banked" from donor derived cells. 

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

SOURCE TC BioPharm

Also from this source

TC BioPharm to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

TC BioPharm to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic...
TC BioPharm Announces Grant Funding in Collaboration with Queen Mary University of London (QMUL)

TC BioPharm Announces Grant Funding in Collaboration with Queen Mary University of London (QMUL)

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.