EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Kobel, was featured in live interview with the "Big Biz Show," an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show.

Click here for Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAUXEBV20oo&t=41s

TC BioPharm Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Kobel Featured on ‘The Big Biz Show’

The interview will be aired on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio, and iHeart Media in 175 countries. Podcasts of the show will be available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Speaker.com, and TuneIn, as well as to subscribers of biztv.com or ytaclub.com.

About the Big Biz Show

Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," the Big Biz Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. For more information, go to bigbizshow.com.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio and owns its manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

