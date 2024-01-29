TC BioPharm Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Kobel Featured on 'The Big Biz Show'

News provided by

TC BioPharm

29 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Kobel, was featured in live interview with the "Big Biz Show," an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show.

Click here for Interview:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAUXEBV20oo&t=41s

Continue Reading
TC BioPharm Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Kobel Featured on ‘The Big Biz Show’
TC BioPharm Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Kobel Featured on ‘The Big Biz Show’

The interview will be aired on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio, and iHeart Media in 175 countries. Podcasts of the show will be available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Speaker.com, and TuneIn, as well as to subscribers of biztv.com or ytaclub.com.

About the Big Biz Show
Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," the Big Biz Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. For more information, go to bigbizshow.com.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC
TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio and owns its manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE TC BioPharm

Also from this source

TC BioPharm to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit

TC BioPharm to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic...
TC BioPharm Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

TC BioPharm Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.