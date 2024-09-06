TC BioPharm Intends to Launch Preclinical Studies for Treatment of Monkey Pox

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that it intends to begin Proof of Concept preclinical studies for its lead therapeutic TCB 008, for treatment in monkey pox.

TCB008 is an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy that is made up of activated and expanded gamma delta T (GDT) cells which the company expects will have applications in treating the global health emergency. Due to the highly infectious nature of monkeypox, TCBP expects to partner with a leading Infectious Disease Center or University associated with a similar organization to rapidly advance the Proof-of-Concept and pre-clinical studies.

"There are a number of academic papers highlighting a successful immune response to viral infection being heavily reliant on the presence of gamma delta t-cells," commented CEO Bryan Kobel. "We continue to look at avenues to expand the therapeutic applications for TCB008 and moving into rapid response for aggressive viral infections is an arena we believe our therapeutic can be immediately impactful. The ability to deliver a frozen/thawed product to these patients to prevent not just the death or extended viral infection in these patients, but also potentially slow the spread of the infectious disease and contain the issue from becoming a global pandemic, would represent a massive global opportunity and market size. We look forward to updating investors as we further this program."

Mpox (monkeypox) is a viral illness caused by a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus. Two different clades exist: clade I and clade II. Common symptoms of the virus are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. The disease can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals. In 2022–2023 a global outbreak of mpox was caused by a strain known as clade IIb.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

