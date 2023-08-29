TC BioPharm to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13th starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer of TC BioPharm, will be giving the presentation. Management will also be hosting in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Event: TC BioPharm at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13th

Time: On Demand from 7:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET daily

A webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of TC BioPharm's Investor Relations website at https://ir.tcbiopharm.com/events-presentations.

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TC BioPharm management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected].

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

SOURCE TC BioPharm