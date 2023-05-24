TC BioPharm to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference on June 7, 2023

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, is proud to announce it will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA June 6 - 8, 2023.

LD Micro Invitational XIII

Date: June 6 – 8, 2023

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET (11:00 am PT)

Format: In-person 1x1's and Presentations

Speakers: TC BioPharm Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Kobel

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TC BioPharm management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected].

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

