TC BioPharm to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that CEO, Bryan Kobel will present at the LD Micro 16th annual Main Event conference taking place on October 3-5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Event: TC BioPharm at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

Presentation: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT to 1:00 p.m. ET

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TC BioPharm management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected]

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

SOURCE TC BioPharm