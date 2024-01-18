TC BioPharm to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced its participation at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024 scheduled for January 23-25, 2024 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

TC BioPharm CEO, Bryan Kobel, will conduct in person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and deliver the Company's presentation to registered participants as shown below.

TC BioPharm Sequire Investor Summit 2024 Presentation

Date: Wednesday, January 24 at 1:30 PM ET - Track 3 Salon Azul

Location: Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details or to schedule a 1x1 meeting, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/ or contact [email protected]

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

SOURCE TC BioPharm