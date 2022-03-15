TC Biopharm Updates Intellectual Property Portfolio

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, today highlighted their intellectual property

TC BioPharm's boasts a strong IP portfolio of patents covering manufacturing and commercialization of GD-T cell products and their modification via CAR-T. Currently The Company owns 6 granted patents and a further 45 patent applications in 6 families encompassing: allogeneic gamma-delta T cells; novel 'co-stimulatory' gamma-delta CAR-T cells intended to mitigate on-target, off-tumour toxicity and broaden the choice of therapeutic targets addressable by CAR-T therapies; novel CAR constructs tailored for use in gamma-delta T-cells; modified gamma-delta T-cells intended to maintain activity in the immune suppressive solid tumour microenvironment; and proprietary antigen binders,and have an exclusive license to an additional 1 family of 3 granted patent application and 11 patent applications in the area of 'co-stimulatory' gamma-delta CAR-T cells.

"Patent portfolios and Intellectual Property are a core component of any biotechnology company and a necessity when building a competitive advantage. We are extremely pleased with our strong portfolio of IP assets that we have assembled in the the co-stimulatory CAR-T Gamma Delta T-cell space," said Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "These assets form the foundation for our ability to strengthen our product pipeline, and enhance our position as a leader in the field of Gamma Delta-T based immuno-oncology. Going forward we intend to continue to advance our global clinical development and commercialization strategy supported by our strong intellectual property estate."

The Company's IP also covers proprietary know how in the areas of gamma delta t-cell expansion, a core component to the Company's product. TCBP continues to expand it's patent portfolio and IP position, and anticipates filing further patent applications around its proprietary CAR-T platform.

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a strong IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

