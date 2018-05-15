TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program

Launched in late 2016, the MMX program allows advisors to mix and match third-party money managers and strategies through a single account to serve their clients' investment needs. Utilizing an open-architecture program, MMX provides a holistic approach to outsourced money management and covers all major asset classes, market capitalizations, and investment styles. The MMX program has a list of managers that offer hundreds of portfolios and investment strategies for advisors. The newest additions include:

Morningstar Investment Management LLC, a leading provider of investment management advisor services and subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc., will provide advisors with broad-based investment strategies built on research, quantitative, and qualitative analysis.

ClearBridge Investments is a network of nine global investment firms, and offers investment strategies specializing in domestic equity, higher active share, and low volatility.

Manning & Napier delivers investment strategies with an emphasis on domestic large-cap value, income generation, and downside risk management.

Earth Equity Advisors focuses on value-based investing, and offers strategies based on socially and environmentally responsible investing, which will be the first of its kind added to the MMX program.

"We recognize that advisors are interested in leveraging the investment expertise of third-party money managers, and we are committed to providing a convenient program with a unified managed account structure that's both efficient and effective," said TCA by E*TRADE President Joshua Pace. "By adding these new money managers to our MMX platform, we want to empower advisors with an even greater variety of strategies for their clients' portfolios. Our goal is to help them spend less time on the administrative tasks of money management, and more time on what matters most – their clients."

"The MMX program has been instrumental in helping us build out our TAMP offering by providing the flexible framework we needed to grow," said USA Financial Exchange Chief Marketing Officer Mark Mersman. "Their technology has helped us scale our offering and it's a clear testament to our platform's growth, in which we added more than $200 million in new assets during the first quarter of 2018 alone."

For more information on the MMX program or TCA by E*TRADE please call 800-955-7808 or visit trustamerica.com.

About TCA by E*TRADE and Important Notices





E*TRADE Savings Bank, doing business as "TCA by E*TRADE" and its affiliates ("E*TRADE") do not warrant these products, services and publications against different interpretations or subsequent changes of laws, regulations and rulings. E*TRADE does not provide legal, accounting, or tax advice.

Always consult your own legal, accounting, and tax advisors.

TCA by E*TRADE is a champion of Registered Investment Advisors, dedicated to helping them realize their full potential. TCA by E*TRADE is an RIA custodian offering integrated real-time technology, consultative services, and back office support custom-built for RIAs. TCA by E*TRADE works with advisors to provide them the technology and support they need to manage their practices and their clients' financial futures. Learn more at trustamerica.com.

Morningstar Investment Management LLC, ClearBridge Investments, Manning & Napier, Earth Equity Advisors, and other third-party providers and E*TRADE Savings Bank are separate and unaffiliated companies.

Morningstar Investment Management LLC is a registered investment adviser and subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

E*TRADE Savings Bank, doing business as "TCA by E*TRADE": 7103 South Revere Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112. Member FDIC

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tca-by-etrade-adds-four-new-money-managers-to-mmx-program-300645279.html

SOURCE TCA by E*TRADE

Related Links

http://www.trustamerica.com

