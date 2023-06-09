TCBI FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)

Further details on the investigation: On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund. A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos' liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

