TCBP Adjourns General Meeting Until a Later Date

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that it has adjourned its General Meeting of the Company to a later date.

TC BioPharm is awaiting clarity on additional information of a material matter related to the shareholder vote. The Company was previously scheduled to vote on two outstanding resolutions.

Ordinary Resolution 1: THAT the chairman of the General Meeting be and is hereby authorized (in his/her sole discretion) to adjourn the General Meeting to a later date or dates (and on more than one occasion), if necessary, to permit further solicitation of proxies if, at the time of the General Meeting, there are insufficient persons present in person and/or by proxy at the General Meeting to pass Ordinary Resolution 2 in accordance with the quorum requirements of the Nasdaq Marketplace Rules;

Ordinary Resolution 2: THAT: Without prejudice to any existing authorities, the issuance of securities in one or more non-public offerings be approved in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d).

"Management would like to thank and acknowledge the ongoing support of our shareholder base for its participation and support of the company," said Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "We look forward to executing on our strategic business plan and capitalizing on the milestones that lay ahead."

The record date for the stockholders to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting remains the close of business on March 11, 2024 (the " Record Date "). Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action –

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to effect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including that the proposed issuance of shares may not be approved by the Company's shareholders. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

