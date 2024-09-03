TCBP Announces Dosing of 5 New Patients in ACHIEVE

5 New patients dosed, bringing total to 6 patients dosed in ACHIEVE at higher dose level

5 Patients received second dose

2 Patients received third dose

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announces dosing of 5 new patients in the ACHIEVE Phase 2b trial ongoing in the UK.

Currently, the trial has successfully dosed 6 patients with their first of 4 possible doses at the higher dose level. Each 5mL dose contains up to 230 million gamma delta T cells, and a patient is expected to receive up to an approximate 1 billion gamma delta T cells over four doses. Five patients have received their second dose, with 2 of these patients having also received their third dose. This correlates with TCBP's step-wise approach to process improvements, as implemented in Q4 2023, and further steps taken to amend the trial protocol in the first quarter of 2024. New patients will continue to be identified, screened, and enrolled into the study.

"TCBP is excited to announce our rapid progression in the ACHIEVE Phase 2b trial with very strong enrolment in the second part of the trial using the higher dose," stated, Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "TCB008 is potentially a game-changing monotherapy for blood cancers, and the strong recruitment and patient retention rates are testament to clinician/physician interest in TCB008 as a monotherapy in leukemia. We're proud of the milestones accomplished to date, having rapidly dosed 6 patients with an additional 10 patients lined up. It is encouraging to see re-dosing of several patients, which we believe reflects positively on the steps the organization took in 2023 and early 2024. TCBP remains poised to execute on our clinical trial plans in 2024 and into 2025, including ACHIEVE and ACHIEVE2, as well as our expanded manufacturing capabilities to enhance our operational capabilities and our economic efficiencies."

The ACHIEVE UK clinical trial is an open-label, phase II study designed to evaluate the efficacy and effectiveness of TCB008 in patients with AML or MDS/AML, with either refractory or relapsed disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

