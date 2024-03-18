TCBP Announces Exercise of Series D Warrants For Cash

• Company receives gross proceeds of $1.26 M from transaction

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that an institutional investor has exercised cash only warrants represented 623,750 American Depository Shares (ADS) at an exercise price of $2.02.

The gross proceeds of the warrant exercise was $1,263,000 with a net cash infusion of $1,168,275 to the Company post fees associated with the exercise to HC Wainwright & Co. There was no additional consideration or inducement paid for the exercise of the Series D warrants in this transaction. The Company intends to use the cash for additional working capital.

"This transaction is further reflective of the promise of TCB-008 and The Company as whole," stated CEO Bryan Kobel. "We will continue to execute on our 2024 plan, driving to human data in AML as well as expanding our platform. This cash infusion further strengthens our balance sheet and is an example of the institutional investor interest the Company is garnering around it's clinical programs and the therapeutic applications for TCB-008."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to effect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including that the proposed issuance of shares may not be approved by the Company's shareholders. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

SOURCE TC BioPharm