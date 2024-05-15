TCBP Announces Launch of Compassionate Use Program for TCB008

The Company's lead therapeutic will be available through a newly opened compassionate use program

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that the company's lead therapeutic TCB008 will be available to patients via a newly launched compassionate use program in the UK.

Compassionate use refers to the prescription of unlicensed medicinal products to treat a patient in instances where their individual clinical needs cannot be met with the available licensed treatments. Patients enrolling in these clinical trials must meet specific entry criteria, both to protect vulnerable patient populations and ensure the validity of study data. These data must be reviewed and approved by regulatory agencies before products can be marketed as licensed medicinal products for patient treatment.

Access to TCB's cell therapy products through the compassionate use program will provide medical practitioners with treatment options for patients who are ineligible to access experimental treatments through ongoing clinical trials.

"TCBP firmly believes in putting patients' needs first, not just extending life but providing a higher quality of life for patients who might otherwise have no other options for treatment. We are immensely appreciative of the support and effort from our physician investigators leading to expanded access to TCB008 to support the treatment of patients with clinical needs that cannot currently be met with licensed treatments," said Mr. Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "In addition to helping patients, this step will increase our data set and knowledge around TCB-008 and inform a broader use case as a therapeutic in the future. Initiating this program is yet another leap forward for TCBP and another milestone achieved, and concurrently to our ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial, as we remain committed to advancing the availability and potential of cell therapies."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

SOURCE TC BioPharm