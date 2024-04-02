TCBP Increasing Treatment Capacity with Expanded Manufacturing Process

Developing streamlined approach to reduce cost per patient by 85%

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that it is developing a streamlined and scaled-up manufacturing process which will increase its treatments capacity from 52 patient treatments per year to more than 1,000.

This undertaking, which will utilize its current infrastructure, will provide a cost reduction of 85% per patient treatment. The Company expects to implement the improved manufacture process into its current facility in the next 24 months.

"These new initiatives will allow us to increase capacity while simultaneously reducing the cost of our per patient treatment once optimized," said Dr. Lauren Bor, Ph.D., Process Development and Commercialization, Senior Manager. "This enterprise is necessary to address the challenging operating landscape in cell therapy and better position TC BioPharm both economically and operationally to improve the lives of patients while creating long-term value for shareholders. One of the biggest bottlenecks in cell therapy today is the high cost of manufacturing, which leads to extremely high treatment costs to patients, and this endeavor should allow TCB to reverse these issues. We are addressing these issues today to provide a low cost, high margin therapeutic to patients in the future, which maintains our leadership position from a first move and best in class perspective. Additionally, I believe that these developments will lay the groundwork for commercialization plan and increasing TC BioPharm's manufacturing footprint."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including that the proposed issuance of shares may not be approved by the Company's shareholders. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

