TCBP to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference in NYC

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Kobel has been invited to present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Kobel plans to provide insight into the company's clinical trials as well as recent improvements to TC BioPharm's balance sheet. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact; [email protected].

The ThinkEquity Conference is a premier showcase of private and public emerging growth companies from all over the world, this conference features presentations by public and private companies across many sectors.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals who have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. The ThinkEquity model is built around the client's needs, no matter how complicated or around-the-clock attention required, and to identify solutions that help them create value for their investors.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

SOURCE TC BioPharm