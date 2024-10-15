TCBY ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW FROZEN YOGURT STORE IN ALBANY, GA

One of the nation's original frozen yogurt brands opens its fifth Georgia location

ALBANY, Ga., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY, one of the nation's original and most iconic frozen yogurt brands, announced today the opening of its newest location in Albany, GA, at 601 N. Westover Blvd. The new location will create approximately 16 jobs, bringing the beloved frozen yogurt concept back to the community for the first time in ten years.

To celebrate, the public is invited to a grand opening event on Saturday, October 26. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Thursday, October 24 at 11 a.m. with the Albany Chamber of Commerce, TCBY franchise owners, and the TCBY team in attendance.

The Albany store is owned and operated by local franchise owners Clay and Taylor Wiggins, who are thrilled to reintroduce TCBY back to their hometown. Both have fond memories of the brand: Clay's first job was at the former Albany TCBY location, where he learned all aspects of the business, and Taylor frequented a TCBY while attending Auburn University. The couple wants to expand across Central and Southern Georgia in the coming years, with plans to potentially add a sister franchise, Mrs. Fields, to their portfolio.

"Opening our first TCBY location in Albany is a dream come true," said Clay Wiggins. "Growing up, I spent countless hours at the old Albany store, which was my first job in high school. From opening and closing the store to preparing menu items and working the cash register, I learned the ropes of the business. When the opportunity came to bring TCBY back to the community, Taylor and I knew we had to invest. We're excited to reconnect Albany with this iconic brand."

TCBY offers a wide variety of frozen yogurt flavors and treats, catering to all tastes and dietary preferences. Guests can enjoy over 50 soft serve flavors and 17 hand-scooped yogurt varieties, including dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free options. With over 35 toppings ranging from candies and desserts to fresh fruits, nuts and sauces, customers can fully customize their frozen treats. The store also offers a selection of frozen desserts, including milkshakes, parfaits, sundaes, cakes, pies, chillers, sorbet fizz and more.

"We are thrilled to expand TCBY's presence in Georgia with this new store in Albany," said Joe Lewis, President of Famous Brands International. "With stores in 32 states and new locations opening across the country, it's an exciting time to be a part of the Famous Brands International family. We look forward to working with dedicated franchise owners like the Wiggins to bring TCBY's unique frozen yogurt experience to new and returning customers nationwide."

The 1,120 square-foot Albany TCBY location offers multiple dining options, including indoor and outdoor seating, a walk-up window, and drive-thru for added convenience. The store will be open seven days a week: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more about TCBY and the Albany location, visit TCBY.com. To stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow TCBY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For details on TCBY franchising opportunities, visit TCBYFranchise.com.

About TCBY®:

TCBY (The Country's Best Yogurt) is one of the original and most iconic frozen yogurt retail store brands in the world, founded over 40 years ago in 1981 by Frank Hickingbotham in Little Rock, Arkansas. A former junior high school principal and insurance salesman, Frank was inspired to open the store after his wife, Georgia, discovered frozen yogurt at a Neiman Marcus in Dallas, Texas. TCBY began franchising in 1982 and quickly grew to become the world leader in frozen yogurt and the beloved iconic brand it is today. TCBY offers an extensive product line, including low-fat, fat-free, or no sugar added options. TCBY operates in 32 states and five countries and plans to continue expanding through franchising in the United States and internationally. TCBY is part of Famous Brands International, the parent company of TCBY and Mrs. Fields. For more information, visit TCBY.com or TCBYFranchise.com to learn about franchising opportunities. To stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow TCBY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Famous Brands International

Famous Brands International is the parent company of two category defining, iconic brands: Mrs. Fields® Cookies and TCBY® (The Country's Best Yogurt). The company markets and distributes its products such as cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, frozen yogurt, and yogurt cakes through its Mrs. Fields and TCBY franchise stores. Serving millions of loyal customers around the world, Famous Brands maintains a presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Morocco, Panama, Taiwan and the Bahamas with over 360 franchised locations worldwide. The company is currently leveraging the category leading brand awareness of its iconic brands to pursue further franchise growth in both the United States and international markets. Famous Brands is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Fish 919

[email protected] | 954-893-9150

SOURCE TCBY