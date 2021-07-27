BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country's Best Yogurt (TCBY), the world's original frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, August 3 by offering fans a Buy One, Get One for only 40 cents* promotion from 3 to 7 p.m. local time at all TCBY locations nationwide.

TCBY Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a BOGO Deal and Celebratory Flavors

As part of anniversary specials throughout the summer, TCBY is also featuring Birthday Cake Batter and Strawberry Birthday Shortcake soft-serve flavors, as well as a delicious Birthday Cake hand-scooped flavor. This year, more than ever before, customers deserve to be treated to great tasting, healthy frozen yogurt options that will help them enjoy this time together with family and friends.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the brand's 40th anniversary, and this special offer is our way of thanking everyone for their support over the last four decades," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We look forward to welcoming our fans and new guests to TCBY this summer to enjoy our frozen treats as they spend time with their loved ones."

As the trailblazer of the "FroYo" industry, TCBY originated in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1981 where it brought customers a delicious, healthier-for-you frozen dessert concept that started a dessert revolution. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise. With more than 250 locations globally, the brand leads the market in nutrition, taste, product quality and customer satisfaction among a growing fan base. In addition to an extensive menu of low-fat, non-fat and no-sugar-added flavors, TCBY's Super Froyo offerings boast three or more grams of fiber, four or more grams of protein, seven types of live and active cultures, and are a good source of calcium and vitamin D.

*Promotional item must be of equal or lesser value. Valid for in-store purchase only. Excludes quarts, pints, cakes, pies, catering and delivery orders.

About TCBY



TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste and product quality. Serving communities nationwide for 40 years, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has 250-plus franchise locations worldwide, offers an extensive product line, with most yogurt flavors low in fat, nonfat, or no sugar added. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super FroYo" in 2011 and is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt product available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or www.tcby.com/franchise/ .

