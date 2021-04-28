TCBY Celebrates Moms in the Sweetest Way with Free Frozen Yogurt

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY, (The Country's Best Yogurt), the world's original frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9 by gifting moms across the country with a free small cup (first 6-ounces) of frozen yogurt that is just as sweet as she is!

This year perhaps more than ever before, moms everywhere deserve to be treated to a delicious dessert as a thoughtful, tasty sign of gratitude. At TCBY, moms can choose from a wide variety of their favorite flavors and toppings.

"Moms are truly superheroes and deserve to be recognized for their hard work every day, and at TCBY we are showing our appreciation by making it easy to sweeten their day with frozen yogurt," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We invite moms to visit their local TCBY and enjoy a cup of delicious frozen yogurt on us."

This year the iconic brand is celebrating their 40th anniversary as The Country's Best Yogurt. As the trailblazers of "FroYo," TCBY originated in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1981 where it brought customers a delicious, healthier-for-you frozen dessert concept and an industry the world had yet to see. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise on the market with over 250 stores globally. The brand leads the market when it comes to nutrition, taste and product quality to satisfy its growing fan base. In celebration of 40 years serving communities nationwide, fans can anticipate sweet deals all summer long.

For more information regarding TCBY, including store locations, please visit www.tcby.com.



About TCBY:

TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste and product quality. Serving communities nationwide for 40 years, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has 250-plus franchise locations worldwide, offers an extensive product line, with most yogurt flavors low in fat, nonfat, or no sugar added. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super FroYo" in 2011 and is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt product available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or www.tcby.com/franchise/.

