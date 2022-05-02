TCBY Celebrates Mother's Day in the Sweetest Way: Free Frozen Yogurt!

Frozen Yogurt Franchise Shows Gratitude for Moms with Free Cup of Frozen Yogurt All Day

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY, (The Country's Best Yogurt), the world's original frozen yogurt brand, is gifting moms across the country a free cup (first 6-ounces) of frozen yogurt that is just as sweet as she is in celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

TCBY

All moms deserve a delicious treat, and at TCBY, we are excited to show appreciation for all moms by providing them with a wide variety of their favorite flavors and all of the toppings their hearts desire. TCBY is proud to serve an extensive selection of frozen yogurt, with a variety of low-fat, nonfat, no sugar added, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, including many that meet its proprietary Super FroYo distinction. TCBY also offers unique frozen yogurt desserts like sundaes, banana splits, Chillers, milkshakes, parfaits, and Shivers, giving guests a number of different ways to sweeten their day.

"This Mother's Day, we're excited to celebrate moms for all that they do," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "At TCBY, we're making it easy for our customers to show appreciation for their moms by sweetening her day with a free cup of frozen yogurt. From all of us at TCBY, we'd like to extend our gratitude to moms everywhere and wish you all a Happy Mother's Day."

The trailblazers of "FroYo," TCBY was founded in 1981 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where it first introduced customers to a delicious, healthier-for-you frozen dessert concept. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise and serves customers at more than 250 locations.

For more information regarding TCBY, including store locations, please visit www.tcby.com. Like TCBY on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TCBY or follow on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/TCBY and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/TCBY.

About TCBY

TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste, and product quality. With over 40 years of experience, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has more than 250 franchise locations, offers an extensive product line, with most yogurt flavors low in fat, nonfat, or no sugar added. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super FroYo" in 2011, and the product is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or www.tcby.com/franchise/

Media Contacts:

Farah Musallam

213-225-4426

[email protected]

www.konnectagency.com

SOURCE TCBY