TCBY Invites Fans to Celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with Free Frozen Yogurt

The Nation's Original and Most Iconic Frozen Yogurt Brand Offers a Sweet Treat on February 6th

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY (The Country's Best Yogurt), the world's original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day on Monday, February 6, by giving fans up to six-ounces of free frozen yogurt. The deal will run in-store all day on Monday, February 6, so guests can join in on the sweet celebration at participating locations.

Guests will be able to enjoy TCBY's extensive lineup of frozen yogurt, which includes a wide selection of low-fat, nonfat, or no-sugar-added varieties, as well as non-dairy flavors such as our new oat milk varieties and fruit sorbets. TCBY also has unique frozen yogurt delights like sundaes, banana splits, Chillers, milkshakes, parfaits, and Shivers, giving fans a variety of ways to sweeten their day.

"At TCBY, we strive to show our customers how much we appreciate them, and there is no better day to celebrate our loyal froyo fans than National Frozen Yogurt Day," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We look forward to celebrating with our guests at their local TCBY locations and hope they will enjoy their favorite frozen treat on us."

As the trailblazers of frozen yogurt, TCBY has been delivering its signature delicious and healthier frozen desserts since opening its first location in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1981. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise on the market, serving guests at over 250 stores system-wide. Always innovating, the brand leads the market in nutrition, taste, and product quality.

For more information regarding TCBY, including store locations, please visit www.tcby.com. Fans can also 'like' TCBY on Facebook and follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter.

About TCBY:

TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste and product quality. With over 40 years of experience, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has 250-plus franchise locations system-wide, offers an extensive product line, with most yogurt flavors low in fat, nonfat, or no sugar added. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super FroYo" in 2011 and is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt product available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or www.tcby.com/franchise/ .

