TCBY Invites Moms to Celebrate Mother's Day with a Free Sweet Treat

The Nation's Original and Most Iconic Frozen Yogurt Brand to Serve Moms a Complimentary Cup of Frozen Yogurt

SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY (The Country's Best Yogurt), the world's original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating Mother's Day by gifting moms up to six-ounces of free frozen yogurt on Sunday, May 14.

Mothers across the country deserve to be treated to their favorite dessert, and TCBY is proud to serve them an extensive lineup of frozen yogurt, including low-fat, fat-free, or no-sugar-added varieties, as well as non-dairy options such as oat milk yogurts and fruit sorbets. TCBY also has unique frozen yogurt delights such as sundaes, banana splits, Chillers, milkshakes, parfaits, and Shivers, giving customers a variety of ways to sweeten their day.

"Moms are selfless superheroes and we're excited to show our appreciation this Mother's Day with their favorite cup of frozen yogurt," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We look forward to celebrating with moms at their local TCBY and hope they enjoy this small gesture of their favorite frozen yogurt flavor."

As the trailblazers of frozen yogurt, TCBY has been delivering its signature delicious and healthier frozen desserts since opening its first location in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1981. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise, serving guests at more than 200 locations. The brand is always innovating and leads the market in nutrition, taste, and product quality.

For more information regarding TCBY, including store locations, please visit www.tcby.com. Fans can also 'like' TCBY on Facebook and follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter.

About TCBY:

TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste and product quality. With over 40 years of experience, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has 200 franchise locations system-wide, offers an extensive product line, including low-fat, fat-free, or no sugar added options. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super Froyo" in 2011 and is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt product available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or www.tcby.com/franchise/ .

