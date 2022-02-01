TCBY Shares the Love this National Frozen Yogurt Day with Sweet Deal at Participating Locations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY (The Country's Best Yogurt), the world's original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand, is honoring its fans this National Frozen Yogurt Day with an incredible offer: buy-one-get-one free all day*. On Sunday, February 6, guests can treat a friend to a free TCBY cup, cone or other dessert at participating locations.

TCBY is proud to serve a wide variety of frozen yogurt, with an extensive selection of low-fat, nonfat, no sugar added, gluten-free, and dairy-free varieties, including many that meet its proprietary Super FroYo distinction. TCBY also offers unique frozen yogurt desserts like sundaes, banana splits, Chillers, milkshakes, parfaits, and Shivers, giving guests a variety of ways to sweeten their day.

"TCBY has been the favorite among frozen yogurt connoisseurs for decades, and what better way to show appreciation for our fans than with a delicious deal to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We are excited to celebrate the day with guests at TCBY locations across the country, whether they're joining us to try something new or simply looking to indulge in their favorite guilt-free treat."

The trailblazers of "FroYo," TCBY was founded in 1981 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where it first introduced customers to a delicious, healthier-for-you frozen dessert concept. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise and serves customers at more than 250 locations.

For more information regarding TCBY, including store locations, please visit www.tcby.com.

*Promotional item must be of equal or lesser value. Valid for in-store purchase only. Excludes quarts, pints, cakes, pies, catering and delivery orders.

About TCBY

TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste, and product quality. With over 40 years of experience, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has more than 250 franchise locations, offers an extensive product line, with most yogurt flavors low in fat, nonfat, or no sugar added. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super FroYo" in 2011, and the product is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or http://www.tcby.com/franchise

