TCBY Sweetens National Frozen Yogurt Day With an Exclusive Deal at Participating Locations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY, (The Country's Best Yogurt), the world's original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6 in a big way, by providing fans with a buy-one-get-one free deal. The deal will run in-store from 2-6pm on Saturday, February 6, where guests can join in on the sweet celebration at participating TCBY locations.

TCBY offers an extensive line of frozen yogurt, with a wide selection of low fat, nonfat or no sugar added varieties. For the month of February, stores will be featuring two love-inducing flavors: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry soft-serve and Strawberries & Cream hand-scooped frozen yogurt (where available). TCBY also offers fun spins on frozen yogurt including banana splits, Chillers, milkshakes, parfaits and Shivers, giving fans a variety of options to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day.

"TCBY has been part of family stories and traditions over the years, and this year more than ever we wanted to add a little sweetness to their day by honoring our loyal fans," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We hope fans nationwide can stop into their local TCBY store and try something new or simply indulge in their favorite guilt-free flavor."

As the trailblazers of "FroYo," TCBY originated in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1981 where it brought customers a delicious, healthier-for-you frozen dessert concept and an industry the world had yet to see. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise on the market with over 250 stores system-wide. The brand leads the market when it comes to nutrition, taste and product quality. The brand is always evolving to make sure continue to satisfy its growing fan base.

For more information regarding TCBY, including store locations, please visit www.tcby.com.



About TCBY:

TCBY is the original and most well-known frozen yogurt brand, leading the market in nutrition, taste and product quality. With nearly 40 years of experience, TCBY is a successful model that has fueled the growth of a thriving industry. TCBY, which currently has 250-plus franchise locations system-wide, offers an extensive product line, with most yogurt flavors low in fat, nonfat, or no sugar added. TCBY launched its unique frozen yogurt classification "Super FroYo" in 2011 and is still the most nutritious frozen yogurt product available in the market. TCBY was also the first brand to market Greek Frozen Yogurt. TCBY and Mrs. Fields are part of Famous Brands International. For more information, visit www.tcby.com or www.tcby.com/franchise/ .

