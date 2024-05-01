TCC and Wireless Zone Stores Unleash "Rescues Rock" Initiative to Support Animal Rescues

Verizon Authorized Retailers to Hold Supply Drives, Pet Adoption Events Across the U.S. in May

FISHERS, Ind., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to strengthening communities across the nation, Round Room, LLC – one of the nation's largest Verizon Authorized Retailers – announced majority of its TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations will participate in the company's third annual Rescues Rock initiative to support local animal rescue organizations. The program kicks off on May 1 with a month-long supply drive, followed by on-site pet adoption events on May 11 and the ultimate gifting of a $10,000 grant to an animal rescue organization.

How to Participate:

Rescues Rock

DONATE PET SUPPLIES – From Wednesday, May 1 to Friday, May 31 , participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country will accept items to donate to local rescue organizations, including gently used towels and blankets, cat and dog toys, treats, collars and leashes, pet beds, etc. Donations will start to be delivered on Saturday, June 1 , with the goal of improving the quality of life for furry friends looking for their forever homes.

– From participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country will accept items to donate to local rescue organizations, including gently used towels and blankets, cat and dog toys, treats, collars and leashes, pet beds, etc. Donations will start to be delivered on , with the goal of improving the quality of life for furry friends looking for their forever homes. ATTEND A PET ADOPTION – All participating locations will host on-site pet adoption events starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday , May 11. In partnership with local shelters of their choice, stores will have cats and dogs available for adoption, along with free adoption kits, while supplies last.

About 6.3 million animals enter shelters every year, but only two-thirds are adopted annually. Round Room is committed to making a meaningful impact through its Rescues Rock initiative to raise awareness on the importance and need for animal adoption, and support shelters in finding loving homes for these animals. Those interested in attending the adoption event can find the closest participating store on the TCC and Wireless Zone websites.

"Empowering local organizations in the communities we serve is not just a responsibility, but a privilege," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "With so many TCC and Wireless Zone employees deeply invested in animal welfare, we chose to support pet rescues as one of our annual community giveback events. We will remain committed to supporting these crucial efforts until every pet has a loving home."

To round out the Rescues Rock initiative, TCC and Wireless Zone will be awarding one animal rescue organization a $10,000 grant to use on immediate animal medical needs. More information about the six finalists can be found here and here, and the winning rescue will be announced on Saturday, May 11.

Rescues Rock is the second of four quarterly community events Round Room will conduct in 2024 to give back to and strengthen its store's communities – one of the company's core principles. Earlier this year, Round Room held "Teachers Rock" to give back to teachers. In July, Round Room organizes "School Rocks" to help students prepare for school, followed by "Rock the Pantry" in November, an event that is all about fighting food insecurity.

"As a company, Round Room is deeply committed to giving back and supporting our local communities," Moorehead noted. "We always strive to serve our employees, customers, and communities in the best way possible."

For more information on "Rescues Rock," please visit wirelesszone.com/rescues-rock-2024 or https://www.tccrocks.com/rescues-rock-2024/.

About Round Room, LLC

Based in Fishers, Indiana, Round Room leads and invests in companies serving the wireless industry. With over 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 43 states, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon authorized retailers in the United States. Its portfolio of companies also shares a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC operates over 500 locations in states from coast to coast. TCC's nationally-recognized Culture of Good movement encourages employees to give back in every community it serves. TCC has been recognized with several awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, IndyStar Top Workplaces, Verizon Agent of the Year and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com.

About Wireless Zone

Founded in 1988 as "The Car Phone Store," the Wireless Zone® system has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor, ranking #200 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and named a Franchise Business Review Top Franchise in 2024. Each of the over 700 stores is independently owned and operated, exclusively offering Verizon Wireless products and services. The Wireless Zone® system has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years and is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone LLC. For more information, visit www.wirelesszone.com.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

