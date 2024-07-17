TCC and Wireless Zone to Give Away Over $3M of Free Backpacks to 120,000 Students Across the U.S.

Usual Crowds Expected to Line up at 1,100+ Stores for 12th Annual "Schools Rock Backpack Giveaway" on Sunday, July 28

Parent Company Round Room Aims to Help Reduce Financial Burdens of Upcoming School Year for Families

10 Lucky Students Will be "Golden Ruler" Recipients, Receiving a Gift for Themselves and Their School

This Giveback Initiative Has Provided Over 1.3M Children with a Backpack Since 2013

FISHERS, Ind., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a few hours of what's described as "carefully synchronized, beautiful chaos," Round Room, LLC – one of the country's largest Verizon Authorized Retailers with more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone stores – will once again put smiles on the faces of hundreds of thousands of appreciative families by giving their students backpacks for the upcoming school year.

Round Room to gift more than $3M worth of backpacks to children across the U.S. on Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m.

In its 12th consecutive year, Round Room's annual "Schools Rock Backpack Giveaway" will take place on Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m. at over 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone locations. This year, in addition to giving away the more than 120,000 backpacks, 10 lucky students will be "Golden Ruler" winners, receiving a $100 gift card to purchase school supplies and $1,000 for their school.

With backpacks being a higher ticket item on the school supplies list and the average cost of supplies for families being around $890, Round Room hopes to alleviate some of the financial burden associated with school for the local families they serve. Any leftover backpacks at "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" events will be donated to local schools of each store's choice.

"All at the same time, on the same Sunday afternoon, there's a simultaneous period of giving at our TCC and Wireless Zone stores around the country. It's a beautiful thing," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "We believe in the power of community and the importance of education, which is why this initiative is so important to everyone throughout the Round Room organization. Our corporate team, store owners, and store employees work hard to make this happen every year because they genuinely want to make a profound impact. They want to help ensure every student has the basic tools they need to start the school year off on the right foot."

Backpack Giveaway Details:

Since its inception in 2013, Round Room has been able to provide more than 1.3 million children with a backpack, living out its deep commitment to giving back and strengthening the local communities it serves.

Families are invited to attend their local event to pick up a complimentary backpack, one per present child and as supplies last, from over 1,000 participating locations in preparation for the new school year.

To find the closest participating store, visit the TCC and Wireless Zone websites and select the "Find a Backpack Giveaway Near You" filter.

To find the closest participating store, visit the TCC and Wireless Zone websites and select the "Find a Backpack Giveaway Near You" filter.

Golden Ruler Giveaway Details:

As a spinoff on the golden rule of treating others with kindness, Round Room is holding the "Golden Ruler" giveaway this year where one backpack at 10 random stores across the country will contain a golden ruler keychain.

Those who receive a backpack with a golden ruler keychain will receive a $100 Visa gift card to go toward other back-to-school related costs such as new shoes, lunchboxes, writing supplies, technology, textbooks, and more.

Visa gift card to go toward other back-to-school related costs such as new shoes, lunchboxes, writing supplies, technology, textbooks, and more. Additionally, the school that the Golden Ruler winners are attending for the 2024 – 2025 school year will receive a $1,000 Amazon Wishlist buyout. With the average teacher spending over $500 out of pocket on their classrooms, this inaugural component of the backpack giveaway was created to minimize any personal spending for essential school resources.

Central to Round Room's continued giveback initiatives is the organization's wide participation and appreciation of charitable endeavors from employees and store owners. With many locations featuring additional elements at their backpack giveaway events including dunk tanks, obstacle courses, product and service giveaways from other local businesses and more, the group continues to find new and innovative ways to produce an impactful event.

The Round Room Way

Philanthropy is simply a part of Round Room's DNA as the company regularly organizes events that leave positive impacts on the communities it serves. On a larger, national scale, Round Room hosts quarterly events including "Teachers Rock," "Rescues Rock," "School Rocks," and "Rock the Pantry." In addition to these collective events, Round Room has donated more than $8M through its community grant program which has supported over 1,600 non-profit organizations, hospitals, and more.

To view the full "Golden Ruler" terms and conditions, visit the TCC or Wireless Zone websites.

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, Culture of Good, and Redux. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2024 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC is a Verizon wireless retailer that operates over 500 locations from coast to coast and employs upwards of 1,900 people. As a certified 'Culture of Good' company, TCC encourages employees to give back in every community it serves through its Community Grant program, volunteer opportunities, and local philanthropic events. TCC has been recognized with several notable awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com. For more information about TCC's parent company, Round Room, LLC, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with more than 720 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2024, and has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit www.WirelessZone.com for more information or www.RoundRoom.com to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

