TCC Becomes a Select Tier Services Partner and Public Sector Partner AWS Partner Network

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consultants Consortium (TCC) is pleased to announce that we recently became an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and became a member of the AWS Public Sector Program (PSP). This is the latest development in TCC's evolving work with AWS.

To achieve the milestone, TCC completed a comprehensive AWS assessment process, involving staff training and certification, along with demonstrating success helping customers deploy on AWS.

APN Select Tier Services Partners are professional services firms that help customers of all types and sizes design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads and applications on AWS, accelerating a customer's journey to the cloud.

The AWS PSP recognizes APN Partners with solutions and experience delivering government, education, and nonprofit customer missions around the world.

The Benefits of Cloud Computing

TCC has been part of the fastest-growing areas in the information technology (IT) industry for over 20 years, including cloud migration, DevOps services, and application development.

Leveraging AWS has allowed TCC the ability to build custom solutions to solve complex problems for our public and private sector clients. AWS provides the flexibility, scalability, and performance our customers need to meet their current and future objectives.

TCC looks forward to its continued growth and success with AWS.

Founded in 1996, TCC is committed to designing and delivering high-value, cost-effective IT consulting services and application technology solutions for both the private and public sectors. With a team of more than two hundred professionals, we serve clients nationwide and in US territories. Our innovative solutions deliver real-world results and have made us a leading services and solutions provider.

