TCC releases 2022 Economic Outlook

"It is time we embraced the new realities that have emerged in global trade that are going to stay with us for a while. Supplier power is currently at its strongest and manufacturers are aligning their procurement and finance strategies accordingly," said Sanjay Bonde, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TCC.

TCC's Capital-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering is primed for these conditions when higher interest rates, geopolitical risks, and supply chain disruptions demand an innovative inventory financing solution: working capital deployed efficiently and on demand to help companies maintain control over inventories and optimize their balance sheets.

About Trade Capital Corporation (TCC)

Trade Capital Corporation, based in Menlo Park, California, enables its clients to access dedicated and non-dilutive capital so they can focus on growth and innovation objectives. TCC's Capital-as-a-Service solution unlocks liquidity and enhances its clients' capital efficiency by funding and holding inventory until it is needed, helping companies achieve a lean-asset balance sheet while ensuring a seamless experience throughout the entire working capital lifecycle.

TCC's global leadership team has deep experience in strategic finance, supply chain management, and financial asset management – and has successfully raised large sums of both debt and equity capital. TCC sees significant opportunity to serve the needs of OEMs and manufacturers as demand for off-balance sheet inventory funding is magnified by the pandemic.

