TCC Solutions Announces CEO and Rebranding

News provided by

TCC

15 Nov, 2023, 06:49 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consultants Consortium (d/b/a TCC Solutions or the "Company"), a leader in technology and services to state and local early childhood education and care ("ECEC") agencies, today announced the appointment of Breht T. Feigh as President and CEO. Mr. Feigh succeeds Andrew Hwang, the Company's prior CEO. Mr. Hwang will serve as an advisor to the Company for a period of time.

Mr. Feigh has over 25 years of experience as an operating executive with healthcare services and technology companies. "Breht's extensive experience in leading growth companies will bring tremendous value to TCC Solutions as we position the Company for the future. We are excited for TCC Solutions' team members and clients to benefit from Breht's leadership," said Mr. Hwang.

"It's a privilege to join an organization that is an innovator in technology and services to state and local ECEC agencies. I believe that TCC Solutions' suite of offerings is critical to supporting ECEC agencies as they address our nation's early childhood education and care needs," said Mr. Feigh.

"During my initial period with the Company, I have come to appreciate that our nearly 200 team members are dedicated to offering innovative solutions, rather than simply technology or services, to our clients. As a result, we are eliminating 'Software' from the Company's name and rebranding ourselves with a new name and logo as 'TCC Solutions'," added Mr. Feigh

About TCC Solutions

TCC Solutions is a leading provider of early childhood education and care technology and services to state and local government agencies for the benefit of children, families, and providers. TCC Solutions is a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), with more than 25 years of experience, including subject matter experts with deep expertise in early childhood business, program, and policy. For more information, visit www.tccsolutions.com.

Media Contact:
Michelle Thomas
[email protected]

SOURCE TCC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.