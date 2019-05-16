TCCA's 21st CCW Event Set to Bring the Critical Communications World Together in Kuala Lumpur

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Communications World (CCW), the leading conference and exhibition dedicated to connecting critical communications professionals, will take place from 18th - 20th June in Kuala Lumpur, hosted by Malaysia's Sapura Group. Registration for the event is now open.

Produced by TCCA , CCW is the leading event for all stakeholders in mission-critical and business-critical communications looking for unparalleled access to authoritative content, up-to-the-minute policy, insight and intelligence alongside real-world case studies and best practice advice; combined with the latest technological innovations.

This year's show will take place at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) for the first time. The three day event will feature a series of keynote speaker sessions, masterclasses and panel discussions by industry experts, along with a showcase theatre highlighting the latest and greatest technology.

CCW will also host the International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) presentation ceremony, the culmination of a programme designed to recognise and celebrate innovation, excellence and execution in mission-critical communications. The ICCAs highlight products, services, organisations and individuals who are pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities.

Programme highlights include:

Keynote Session: Critical communications standards supporting a multi-vendor and interoperable environment by Adrian Scrase , CTO, ETSI & Head of MCC, 3GPP

by , CTO, ETSI & Head of MCC, 3GPP Keynote Session: Experience with new services in Nødnett, the nationwide TETRA network in Norway by Nina Myren , Head of Section, Department for Public Safety Communications, Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB)

by , Head of Section, Department for Public Safety Communications, Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB) Keynote Session: Networks of the future: "We are the network!" by Andreas Gegenfurtner , President, Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio (BDBOS)

by , President, Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio (BDBOS) Masterclass: Insights into Malaysian and APAC critical communications, chaired by Kevin Graham , Director, Australasian Critical Communications Forum. Masterclass: The global flavours of critical broadband, chaired by Tero Pesonen , Chair, Critical Communications Broadband Group (CCBG), TCCA. Panel Discussion: Advances in AI technologies and applications for critical communications, chaired by Barbara Held , Head of Directorate, Strategy and Central Management, BDBOS, with a variety of panellists.

Please see the full masterclasses and sessions timetable here .

Tony Gray, TCCA Chief Executive, said: "Following the success of our 20th anniversary event in Berlin, we are looking forward to presenting CCW 2019 in Malaysia and providing the platform for mission-critical and business-critical organisations to share knowledge and ideas that catalyse and drive innovation across all critical communications sectors."

Registration for the event is open. Please click the link to sign up.

