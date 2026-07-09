TCCNY Marks 35th Anniversary with Cultural Reception in New York

Taiwan POP Program Brings Together New York Arts Community to Celebrate Taiwanese Culture in New York City

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 7, 2026, The Taipei Cultural Center in New York (TCCNY), Taiwan's first overseas cultural outpost, celebrated its 35th anniversary with a reception at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York. Guests from New York's arts and cultural community gathered alongside Taiwanese artists to reflect on decades of Taiwan-US cultural exchange and look ahead to the next chapter of engagement in North America.

Director Kuei Yeh-Chin of the Taipei Cultural Center in New York (left) and Director General Lee Chih-Chiang of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York (fourth from left), together with representatives of organizations collaborating on the Taiwan POP project, celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Taipei Cultural Center in New York by sharing a traditional longevity peach cake. (Photo courtesy of the Taipei Cultural Center in New York.) Guests gather at the reception marking the 35th anniversary of the Taipei Cultural Center in New York, celebrating years of Taiwan-US cultural collaboration. (Photo courtesy of TCCNY)

The event drew representatives from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Center Ring Theatrical, the New York Taiwan Pride team, the Taiwanese American Arts Council (TAAC), the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of New York, and Taiwan Center in New York, among others.

The reception opened with a performance by Taiwanese Paiwan singer Sauljaljui, who is currently making her North American touring debut with support from the Ministry of Culture. Her Indigenous-language songs and moon guitar performance received a warm response from the audience. Gua-bao and salt-and-pepper chicken were also served on the occasion.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Director-General Tom Chih-Chiang Lee spoke at the event, noting that Taiwanese culture has been shaped by diverse communities, a rich history, and the freedom to create. Over 35 years, TCCNY has served as a bridge between Taiwan and the United States through collaboration across performing arts, visual arts, film, music, and literature. This year's Taiwan POP program, he said, expands on previous efforts by connecting major New York arts venues and public spaces, bringing Taiwan's creative culture to broader and more diverse audiences across the city.

The reception also featured a longevity peach cake — a traditional symbol of good fortune — and guests joined in a toast to mark the anniversary and celebrate continued partnership between the Taiwanese and American arts communities.

A highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of a special installation in the lobby of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, created for the Taiwan POP program. The space features neon graffiti-inspired visuals and wall decals of cultural ambassador a-We, transforming the entrance into a vibrant, street-culture-inspired welcome space.

Since launching in May, Taiwan POP has presented a series of events in New York City, including a master conversation with choreographer Lin Hwai-min, the Taiwan Philharmonic and Taiwu Ballads Troupe US tour, a Taiwanese street art mural project at the Bushwick Collective, and a Taiwan Pride float at the NYC Pride March led by Nymphia Wind. TCCNY Director Jack Kuei noted that the 35th anniversary is both a milestone and a new beginning, expressing gratitude to New York's arts community for their support and anticipation for deeper collaboration in the years ahead.

Upcoming highlights of the Taiwan POP program include the New York premiere of HUNG DANCE's BIRDY, Taiwanese Waves at SummerStage in Central Park, and a Taiwanese-themed film series at Metrograph. The public is invited to follow the program and experience the full range of Taiwan's cultural presence in New York.

About Taiwan POP — Taiwan's Daily Life in New York City

Taiwan POP is the 35th anniversary flagship program of the Taipei Cultural Center in New York, running from May through September 2026 across New York City. The program presents eight major events spanning performing arts, music, visual art, film, and community engagement.

Official website: https://taiwanpop.tw/

SOURCE Taipei Cultural Center in New York (TCCNY)