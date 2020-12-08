TCD Alcohol DM Market Projected to Exceed $35 Million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing demand for flexography in the printing of the label stock, corrugated substrate, rigid plastics, envelopes, tissue paper, and newsprint, owing to low cost, high gloss brilliance, and good image quality, will support the TCD alcohol market expansion, says this report.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Based on Global Market Insights Inc.'s report, the global TCD Alcohol DM Market is slated to surpass $35 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top-winning strategies, wavering industry trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment avenues, competitive scenarios, market estimations & size.

The special properties of TCD alcohol DM, like relatively slow evaporation in comparison to conventional solvents, will generally result in less emissions into the environment, further decreasing the concentration of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) in printing operations.

Based on application, the increasing demand for UV-cured coatings across a wide range of industries like electric gadgets, graphic arts, automobiles, and telecommunications has substantially driven the market expansion.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious disruptions across the world, and the overall market for TCD alcohol DM has also shown a deteriorating growth rate. The lockdowns caused by the global pandemic have substantially shaken the supply chain arms of the printing sector, thus making it most challenging for businesses to serve their potential customers like they earlier used to. However, with economies opening slowly, the reopening of manufacturing activities worldwide would chalk out a steady recovery trend in the forthcoming time, with the TCD alcohol DM industry showcasing a decent jump in revenues.

Key reasons for TCD alcohol DM market growth:

Rising demand for UV inject inks and UV cured coating across Europe . Increasing demand for UV-cured coatings across numerous industries. Increasing investment of eminent packaging industries in Latin America .

2026 forecasts anticipate the 'other' application segment showing appreciative growth:

In terms of application, the other application segment comprises of UV adhesives, optoelectronics. In 2019, the segment held over a 12% share in the overall TCD alcohol DM market share. The UV adhesives property enables having invisible joints mainly to enhance the aesthetics of products. This specific feature would further increase the market penetration in the years to come.

Latin America TCD alcohol DM industry to witness appreciative growth:

On the geographical front, the TCD alcohol DM market in Latin America will witness a respectable CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast time frame. This anticipated growth is ascribed to the rising investments from renowned packaging companies across the region. Citing an instance, in 2016, CCL Industries Inc. reportedly acquired substantial assets of Brazil's Powerpress Rotulos & Etiquetas Adesivas LTDA. The firm is one of the leading manufacturers for chemical, agricultural, and pharmaceutical customers. The regional market growth is further favored by government initiatives and a recovering economy.

Leading market players:

Prominent market players analyzed in the market report include Soditas, OQ Chemicals (OXEA), Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Company, Indukern - F&F among many others.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.