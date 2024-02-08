TCDI Announces Strategic Partnership with Altumatim to Elevate AI-Powered Document Review and Data Intelligence

News provided by

TCDI

08 Feb, 2024, 10:11 ET

 GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an innovative leap forward for legal technology and eDiscovery services, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI), a leader in litigation management, eDiscovery, and document review services, is excited to announce a new partnership with Altumatim, an emerging technology company providing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for discovery, investigation and document review. This collaboration is set to incorporate Altumatim's Autonomous Review™, as well as generative AI into TCDI's eDiscovery, review, and investigation workflows through the power of customized Large Language Models (LLMs).

With this partnership, TCDI's clients can now enhance their review processes like never before. By incorporating Altumatim into TCDI's workflows, TCDI can provide visibility into the methods used for identifying and coding documents for review, privilege, and responsiveness. In addition, they can also help their clients discern the best evidence for a case by learning the story involved, facilitating analysis and connection between ESI and the important parts of the story. Finally, by employing advanced LLMs, this new partnership will allow TCDI to generate comprehensive summaries and explanations behind every decision, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and defensibility throughout the process.

Bill Johnson, CEO and founder of TCDI, reflects on the partnership with enthusiasm: "Our job is, and always has been, about solving our clients' problems. That's what drives us, and it's been at the heart of everything we've done since the beginning. Teaming up with Altumatim is the next chapter in that mission. We're really excited to work closely with them to bring a new level of document review to the legal industry. This partnership represents a big step forward, and we can't wait to see where it takes us and our clients."

"The synergy between TCDI's longstanding expertise and the speed and accuracy of our technology is truly remarkable," adds David Gaskey, CEO and co-founder of Altumatim. "This partnership brings together the best of both worlds and we are certain that our clients will reap the benefits in multiple ways."

Beyond Autonomous Review™, TCDI is actively exploring ways to integrate additional service offerings from Altumatim, including the 'Storyline' and 'Time Machine' features of their platform, through ongoing Proof of Concept (POC) projects. These initiatives underscore TCDI's forward-looking approach and dedication to expanding its technology-driven solutions.

The partnership and ongoing POCs have been tested utilizing TCDI's Tech Lab, a dedicated environment for the evaluation and validation of new technologies, which is an integral part of The LitForward Center for Technology, Research and Analysis. The lab, driven by a commitment to Lean Six Sigma principles and a spirit of continuous improvement, ensures that all technological advancements are thoroughly evaluated and optimized to meet the specific challenges and requirements of TCDI's clients.

About Altumatim

Altumatim is a cutting-edge technology company characterized by tenacious innovation to provide superior results.  With an official launch in 2022, by intellectual property attorney David Gaskey and data scientist Vasudeva Mahavishnu, Altumatim is transforming the way legal professionals and investigators approach electronically stored information (ESI), enabling them to achieve the best outcomes in their matters.

Powered by Attorney Intelligence™, Altumatim is an all-in-one platform for investigations and discovery that seamlessly integrates complex technology into a user experience that is natural and enjoyable. Altumatim's patent-pending AI technology, embedded in every phase of the platform, learns from the user, quickly cuts through the noise and brings the most important information to the surface.

For more information about Altumatim, visit our website at www.altumatim.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TCDI

For over 36 years, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) has been a trusted partner for law firms and corporate legal teams, providing a comprehensive suite of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity, and document review services. TCDI's commitment to customer-centric solutions is embodied in its proprietary software, CVSuite, and its specialized teams, including a dedicated Military Spouse Managed Review program. With a focus on solving legal challenges, managing the eDiscovery process, and driving efficiencies, TCDI continues to lead the way in legal technology and client services. For more information, visit our website at www.tcdi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information on this partnership or to learn more about TCDI and Altumatim's services, please contact:

April Marty
336.232.5800
[email protected]

SOURCE TCDI

Also from this source

TCDI Partners with TackleAI to Provide Advanced AI Solutions to Clients

TCDI, a leader in legal software and services, announced today an exciting partnership with TackleAI, a pioneering force in AI and machine learning...

Russell Geraghty Joins TCDI as Senior Director in UK Office

TCDI, a leading provider of legal services, software and cybersecurity services, today announced Russell Geraghty has joined TCDI as Senior Director, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.