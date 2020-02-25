TCDI® Secures Private Equity Investment from Trivest Partners, LP

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI), a pioneer in legal technology, announced today their partnership with Trivest Partners, LP ("Trivest"). Trivest, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder based businesses in the United States and Canada, has made a growth investment in TCDI.

For over 30 years, TCDI has been a pioneer in legal technology, specializing in large-scale litigation case management, eDiscovery, managed document review, computer forensics and cybersecurity. TCDI has developed long-lasting client relationships, which fuel their commitment to continue adapting their products and services to meet the ever-evolving market changes. The Trivest partnership is key to expanding the business through both acquisition and organic growth. In recent years, TCDI has acquired businesses that expanded their footprint in eDiscovery, cybersecurity and computer forensics. In 2018, TCDI added managed document review to their service offerings to support the evolution of their technology and offer clients several document review models, including onsite centers, law student review and a rapidly growing attorney military spouse program.

Bill Johnson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TCDI said, "We are excited for our partnership with Trivest, as it aligns with our growth trajectory without compromising our integrity, client focused business strategies or overall day-to-day management. Trivest's experience with non-control, growth investments in founder owned businesses made them an ideal partner. We are confident that this partnership will propel us forward, specifically in regards to further developing our product base."

Jamie Elias, Partner at Trivest, commented, "We are excited to partner with TCDI and Bill Johnson to accelerate TCDI's solid foundation and impressive track record of innovation and client retention."

"We are committed to continuing to build innovative, client driven technology solutions while creating an exceptional and differentiated customer experience. We are excited about the partnership and how it will support us in this mission going forward," said Johnson.

About TCDI

Specializing in large-scale litigation case management, eDiscovery, managed document review, computer forensics and cybersecurity, our team of experts understands our clients' specific data challenges. For more information, please visit www.tcdi.com.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners, LP, with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Toronto is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder/family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. For more information, please visit www.trivest.com

