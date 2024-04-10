TCDI Welcomes Four New Members to the Legal Services Team

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCDI, a leader in legal services, software, and cybersecurity, is excited to announce the addition of four new members to its legal services team: John O'Connor, Sue Fong, Courtney Schlesinger, and Mark Redmayne. These new hires mark a significant step in TCDI's ongoing mission to enhance client engagement across the nation.

John O'Connor joins TCDI as Senior Director of Legal Services, bringing over 15 years of extensive legal industry experience. Based in Michigan, John has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in business and law firm operations, notably as CEO and COO of two different eDiscovery and Document Review companies. His strategic vision and ability to drive significant growth through innovation and operational efficiency have been pivotal throughout his career. At TCDI, John will leverage his vast experience to enhance service delivery and client engagement, particularly focusing on legal innovation and best practices.

Sue Fong (Director of Legal Services) has over 20 years of legal experience, Sue's career has been marked by her dedication to transforming client relationships and her deep understanding of the challenges faced by legal professionals today. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sue's expertise will be instrumental in enhancing TCDI's presence on the West Coast, ensuring the delivery of superior legal services and software solutions to our clients.

Courtney Schlesinger (Director of Legal Services) offers nearly 15 years of legal industry insight. Based in New York, Courtney's experience spans various roles within the legal sphere, from lawyer to business development professional, equipping her with a unique perspective on the needs of our clients and the industry at large. Her role at TCDI will focus on driving growth and enhancing client relationships in the Northeast.

Mark Redmayne (Senior Director of Legal Services) brings with him over 35 years of experience in the legal industry. Based in Los Angeles, California, Mark's career is highlighted by his work in establishing new businesses and markets, including co-founding legal collaboration startups and several legal service providers. At TCDI, Mark will concentrate on fostering communication and relationships with our clients, leveraging his extensive experience to ensure the highest quality of service.

"We are thrilled to welcome John, Sue, Courtney, and Mark to our team," said Ginny Gonzalez, TCDI's Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. "Their extensive experience and commitment to excellence in the legal industry will significantly contribute to our strategic growth initiatives and our ability to meet the complex needs of our clients."

Each new team member is enthusiastic about their new roles at TCDI, embracing the opportunity to contribute towards the company's objectives of innovation, excellence, and enhanced client service.

For over 36 years, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) has been a trusted partner for law firms and corporate legal teams, providing a comprehensive suite of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity, and document review services. TCDI's commitment to customer-centric solutions is embodied in its proprietary software, CVSuite, and its specialized teams, including a dedicated Military Spouse Managed Review program. With a focus on solving legal challenges, managing the eDiscovery process, and driving efficiencies, TCDI continues to lead the way in legal technology and client services. For more information, visit our website at www.tcdi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

