TCEB Announces Winners of the 3rd Edition of 'Thailand's MICE Startup' Competition

NewMediaX pairing with the organiser of Thailand Toy Expo, won a cash award of 400,000 baht for 'HybridSolution', an integrated Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and software system that helps exhibitors build online and offline engagement. The second prize winner is Loops and MICE & Communication, whose vanpooling service for mega sports events won them 200,000 baht. The third prize winner, AltoTech and SYN Hotel, won 100,000 baht for their smart hotel energy management solution with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of TCEB, said: "The annual 'Thailand MICE Startup' competition is significant not only for Thailand's MICE industry but also the country's economy. In 2018, TCEB foresaw the need to create a channel to help our MICE players go digital when we launched 'Thailand MICE Startup'. Today, COVID-19 has amplified the importance of digital capabilities and this competition has become a leading platform for our MICE entrepreneurs to discover and apply innovation. It is also a showcase for Thailand's startups, whose skills and ideas can help our MICE organisations prepare for a digital future."

This year, the judges have introduced new criteria to ensure marketability. Not only must competing teams develop a solution to address a specific pain point, they must also demonstrate return-on-investment for MICE entrepreneurs, impact on the MICE industry, effectiveness in addressing new normal challenges, ability to foster collaboration between MICE entrepreneurs and startups, and practical considerations.

This third edition of the competition, which was launched in July, entered the final round in November when the five finalist teams were unveiled. They were: 1) Loops and MICE & Communication; 2) SSP Platform and Green World Media; 3) Potioneer and BITEC; 4) AltoTech and SYN Hotel; and 5) NewMediaX and the organiser of the Thailand Toy Expo.

Three affiliated public agencies have supported the 'Thailand MICE Startup' competition since its launch. They are the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), and the National Innovation Agency (NIA).

Mrs. Suwipa Wanasathop, Vice President of the NSTDA, said: Software Park Thailand which is under NSTDA is committed to matching the capabilities of our tech and digital entrepreneurs with the needs of industry. TCEB's 'Thailand's MICE Startup' competition has proved to be an excellent platform for this purpose with many promising ideas presented. We are delighted to support the creation of these future-ready solutions through this competition and see them adopted by the MICE industry."

Mr. Chatchai Khunpitiluck, Senior Executive Vice President - Digital Economy Unit, The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), said: "TCEB's 'Thailand's MICE Startup' competition has a direct impact on Thailand's MICE industry and demonstrates the value of a well-defined cross-sector collaboration. It's also an excellent platform for startups to showcase their cutting-edge capabilities and for industry to look for new ways to rapidly deliver enhanced digital experiences."

Dr. Pun-Arj Chairatana, Executive Director of The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) (NIA), said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled the rise of virtual events and we have responded with partnerships with Thai inventors to co-create new digital tools to meet new market demands. We share an identical mission to TCEB's 'Thailand's MICE Startup' competition – to accelerate the invention of technologies that will enhance efficiency and enrich customer experience. We are impressed by the range of solutions generated and the thought process behind each idea."

