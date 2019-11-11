TCEB Unveils 2020 Strategy, Making Headway to Turn Thailand into Global Exhibition Mecca

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB , disclosed that the expedition of Thailand's international exhibition industry in 2020 under the "Exhibition Redefined; 360 ๐ Exhibition Success", which was formulated by TCEB, and the hosting of The 86 th UFI Global Congress in Bangkok are two core elements that contribute to the advancement of Thailand's international exhibition industry in global arena.

"According to the report of Asia's exhibition industry in 2018 conducted by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry or UFI, the revenue from exhibitions of Thailand was ranked the top of ASEAN or equal to 232.71 million dollars in value from 104 events. Thailand is therefore the heart of international exhibition industry of ASEAN, and we are looking forward to becoming the leader of Asia in the near future."

The "Exhibition Redefined; 360๐ Exhibition Success" divides the strategy into five dimensions, which are 1) Bidding for new events into Thailand with concentration in 12 targeted S-curve industries, such as aviation and logistics, digital, medical and wellness tourism, future automobile, etc.; 2) Preparation towards the hosting of international aviation exhibition with concentration in bidding for MICE events involving logistics and aviation into Thailand; 3) Preparation of Thai entrepreneurs in terms of exhibition standards in collaboration with the Thai Exhibition Association (TEA); 4) Integration of co-operations between public and private agencies and establishment of global networks, such as the filtering of target groups through activities in the UFI Asia Pacific Conference Site Trip and ASEAN Association Meeting; 5) Provision of complete support for exhibitions to enable Thai events to meet international standards. Boost the number of visitors, particularly those from Mainland China, Japan and Taiwan, as well as the ASEAN+6 and CLMV countries.

According to the statistics of Thailand's international exhibition industry in the Fiscal Year 2019, exhibition accounts for 20 percent of MICE industry. The number of MICE travellers in international exhibition segment entering into Thailand totalled 264,005 or a 13.20% increase, which generated 20,292 million baht of revenue, or a 5.93% increase into Thai economy. In 2020, it is expected that the number of MICE travellers in international exhibition segment will reach 277,000, which can generate 21,100 million baht of revenue.

TCEB President further said that the hosting of The 86th UFI Global Congress in Thailand during 6-9 November in Bangkok is considered the most groundbreaking and largest meeting of UFI, which gathers high executives from international exhibition industry to meet, exchange knowledge and experience, build network, as well as acknowledge the direction and new trends of international exhibition industry. In hosting the 86th UFI Global Congress, TCEB has received seamless collaborations from Thai Exhibition Association (TEA), Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), Thai Hotels Association and the Bangkok River Partners.

Additionally, The 86th UFI Global Congress also features the Thai Town - a special zone designed to demonstrate the potential of Thailand's international exhibition industry and MICE City. Further, a business seminar on the "Focus on Thailand" as the world's emerging destination for exhibitions will be included as the arena that promotes the confidence in Thailand in different dimensions among international organisers to attract exhibitions into Thailand. In addition, the business negotiation will be held in the form of speed dating among Thai and foreign entrepreneurs. More than 20 entrepreneurs from Thailand will be joining the session, which has currently registered more than 400 appointments.

The hosting of The 86th UFI Global Congress will not only pose economic impacts with the estimated number of delegates of over 550 from 50 countries across the globe, which can generate more than 42 million baht of revenue. It is expected that this business-lead summit will bring 20 events into Thailand, which can generate more than 135 million baht of revenue. As well, the summit also enhances our image and the confidence of doing business in Thailand, declaring the readiness of Bangkok and Thailand as the host country of global events and emphasising the position of Thailand as the heart of international exhibitions in ASEAN," said TCEB President.

Mr. Kai Hattendorf, UFI Managing Director and CEO said that according to the Trade Fair Industry in Asia 2018 Report, it is stated that Thailand is the largest trade fair market by wide margin in Southeast Asia and recorded a robust growth in terms of the number of the trade fairs and net spaces sold annually, as well as being well position for continued growth. Thailand has a world-class portfolio of venues, excellent supporting infrastructure, a dynamic group of event organisers and strong, sustained support from the government. This year, Thailand has proved itself as the most profitable market in ASEAN with the success of the 86th UFI Global Congress in Bangkok, which broke the record as it had welcomed over 550 participants from around the globe. The highly interesting business-matching session with a good number of participants at the congress this year has proven Thailand has become the destination of trust and a home to regional trade shows. Besides, the success of the UFI Global Congress is a testament to Thailand's exhibition industry's strong private and public cooperation, which contributes to the Thailand 4.0 initiatives.

Mr. Talun Theng, President of Thai Exhibition Association (TEA), mentioned that, "Representing the private sector, as our Association directly plays a major role in developing and creating new business opportunities for the members, we focus on establishing collaborations and pooling specialised companies. This is because the hosting of each exhibition must depend on professionals from different segments, be it organiser, exhibition centre, transportation, contractors, and many more. The hosting of The 86th UFI Global Congress 2019 is considered a wonderful opportunity for Thai exhibition industry to demonstrate the potential, readiness and the position as the heart of major exhibitions of ASEAN. Through the congress, international organisers will get to experience the quality of infrastructure, individually conduct business negotiation with professional Thai entrepreneurs and witness the readiness of Thai MICE professionals. Also, this is indeed a golden opportunity for our members and global members of UFI to seek new partners. Totally, there will be 80 high executives who already confirmed their attendance to the meeting. Part of budget was contributed by virtue of TCEB's policy to collaborate with public and private sector in the promotion of international exhibitions."

Mr. Pijaya Nagavajra, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration disclosed that as a way to integrate collaborations between public and private agencies in line with the government's policy, Bangkok, as the host city is pleased to be a part to host The 86th UFI Global Congress 2019 and the welcome reception for delegates. The event clearly reflects the co-operation to support, as well as the potential of Bangkok as Thailand's major MICE City. Bangkok is also prompted to bolster the implementation of international marketing of Thailand to synchronise with the national strategy to make Thailand the ideal destination for business travel by expediting the growth of Thailand as the heart of convention and exhibition of the world, alongside the development plan of Bangkok that aspires to enable Bangkok to soar as ASEAN's top convention and exhibition city. Therefore, the hosting of this congress will benefit the promotion and development of tourism and MICE for Bangkok in a sustainable way, as well as help to promote Bangkok in a wider scale through the collaboration between Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and TCEB.

Moreover, Bangkok is committed to facilitate the holding of The 86th UFI Global Congress through a wide range of supports, such as security system and public relations, etc. in regard to extend and promote the image of Bangkok as the Exhibition City of ASEAN.

