tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

"Leveraging the tCell and Splunk integration helps our customers create a central nervous system for all of their intelligence data enabling them to quickly act on those insights," said Michael Feiertag, CEO of tCell. "They have complete visibility of threats and can respond quickly as they change. With the active protection tCell provides, our customers are now able to better handle evolving threats with shortened response and remediation times."

The Splunk AdaptiveResponse Initiative provides a flexible framework for all security architectures, enabling customers to interact with data, extract and share new insights, gather more context and invoke actions across key security and IT domains. tCell's next generation cloud web application firewall (WAF) technology offers robust threat protection at the application layer for companies with continuous integration/continuous deployment environments, DevOps and microservices.

"As a leader in the security space, maintaining a best-of-breed system of defense is a top priority," said Ross McKerchar, CISO at Sophos. "We incorporated the Splunk-tCell integration into our security program to enhance our ability to quickly adapt to threats."

Security and operations teams using Splunk and tCell are now able to incorporate multiple threat intelligence feeds and create flexible blocking rules for automatic protection against real attacks including the OWASP Top 10, cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection, command injection, remote command execution and account takeover. This rapid detection and response capability arms teams with visibility into active threats – dramatically reducing the time it takes to respond.

Built with DevOps in mind, tCell's next-gen cloud WAF is the only application security solution that delivers continuous protection of applications and API services from real attacks across any infrastructure. By leveraging its unique runtime application self-protection (RASP) technology and cloud analytics, it protects the application on multiple levels from the client-side browser to the web and app server allowing for flexible deployment options.

tCell will be demoing its product at Gluecon in Broomfield, Colo. on May 16-17. Attendees can come to the booth to learn more about automated application security and the integration with Splunk.

Additional Background:

Follow tCell

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tcellio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tCell.inc/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tcell-io-inc/

About tCell

tCell is a next-generation web app firewall for the cloud designed to overcome the limitations of traditional Web Application Firewalls. tCell's technology provides unparalleled visibility into application behavior, dramatically reducing false positives, protecting applications from attacks and providing actionable data to prevent future attacks. tCell's adaptive deployment models enable Security and DevOps organizations to deploy industry-leading security alongside mission-critical applications. tCell's customers include companies like Veeva Systems, Zenefits, and John Muir Health. More information can be found at tcell.io.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcell-joins-splunk-adaptive-response-initiative-300649247.html

SOURCE tCell

Related Links

http://www.tcell.io

