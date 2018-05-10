tCell Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Applications and Data Security by Gartner

Gartner recognized tCell as a Cool Vendor for its next-generation cloud web application firewall (WAF). tCell wraps non-intrusive protection into apps as they are deployed in the cloud, empowering them to self-protect. In contrast to other tools, tCell implements Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) with virtually zero impact on enterprise applications with high-traffic volume and visibility into client-side attacks with browser instrumentation.

"Web applications are the cornerstone of most organizations. But, sadly, web application security measures are often overlooked and underutilized, leaving applications vulnerable to attacks," said Michael Feiertag, CEO of tCell. "We founded tCell to help security and DevOps teams quickly and easily assess the risks of the modern enterprise application attack surface. We're honored that Gartner recognized tCell as a solution to the growing application security problem, and we're committed to arming security teams with the data they need to defend against attacks as they happen."

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Applications and Data Security, 2018," Ayal Tirosh, Neil MacDonald, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Dale Gardner, Pete Shoard, Tricia Phillips, May 4, 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About tCell

tCell protects web applications and API services from attacks. Using advanced Runtime Application Self-Protection functionality, tCell secures web applications in production using server-side instrumentation, browser-side instrumentation, and cloud-based analytics. tCell is the only solution for companies leveraging DevOps, Agile, or microservices to protect their applications without code or network changes. Whether applications are on-premises or cloud-based, tCell's unique approach makes application security easy. Funded by Menlo Ventures, A Capital, Allegis Capital, Webb Investment Network, CrunchFund, and SV Angel. Learn more at tcell.io.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcell-named-a-2018-cool-vendor-in-applications-and-data-security-by-gartner-300646111.html

SOURCE tCell

Related Links

http://www.tcell.io

