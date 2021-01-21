TCG Digital Introduces tcg mcube 4.0 to Turbocharge CX--A Step towards the Next Orbit

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Digital, the flagship IT consulting, data science, and digital transformation company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) recently announced the release of tcg mcube 4.0—a critical upgrade to its state-of-the-art advanced analytics and AI platform. This strategic move will help TCG Digital to drive breakthrough innovation and radical change in fast-evolving business environments and accelerate digital transformation for both potential and existing clients.

tcg mcube is the enterprise analytics platform of choice — scalable, secure, and flexible, with AI/ML technologies and high-performing data management capabilities.

Highlighting Version 4.0, Mr. Debdas Sen, CEO of TCG Digital mentioned "When we started envisaging tcg mcube five years ago we wanted to build a 360-degree platform. With tcg mcube 4.0 we have moved to the next paradigm. The enhanced version has been launched with a deeper focus on AI-based Computer Vision, IIoT analytics, and NLP. It will enable our clients to scale the analytics maturity curve and gain a sustainable competitive edge."

With AI-based computer vision, tcg mcube 4.0 connects to convert live camera feeds or static frame capture, and uses AI/ML to detect objects and events. Applications include surveillance, equipment maintenance and assessment of damage for auto insurance claim verification

Process Analytics with IIoT integrates with real-time feeds from tens of thousands of sensors and PLCs in a plant. Advanced AI/ML is used to construct a digital twin to predict outcomes, analyze root cause, recommend action and improve performance.

Natural language processing (NLP) capabilities allows extraction of actionable intelligence from documents, mails and web downloads. Use cases are patient matching for clinical trials, sentiment analysis and document forensics.

Apart from these capabilities, some key differentiators of the platform include out-of-the-box data profiling, an improved data lake, advanced log management, and a new data export utility.

