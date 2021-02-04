TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. expands its footprint to the United States with the establishment of its subsidiary TCG GreenChem Inc.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., a company controlled by New York-based The Chatterjee Group ("TCG"), has announced today the expansion of its operations in the USA with the establishment of TCG GreenChem Inc., a subsidiary of TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, to provide CDMO services to global clients.TCG GreenChem, Inc., offers seamless CMC development services including process research & development and delivery of cGMP APIs. It aims at utilizing its deep expertise in areas of automated catalysis/reaction screening, reaction optimization, and continuous chemistry to support the needs of the big pharma and biotech industry. It has a robust pipeline of projects with its customers to manage their entire portfolios, offering integrated CMC and supply of APIs from early clinical trials to commercialization.

TCG GreenChem, Inc. is developing novel, efficient and low-cost processes for selected COVID-19 virus related medicines and other antiviral drugs using new technologies and process schemes under contract with research foundations/hospitals, US Government, and selected biotech companies. It is also engaged with developing several selected drugs with backward integration all the way to the starting materials within US shores. TCG GreenChem, Inc. operates out of a 3,000 SFT lab space in VCU's Biotechnology Research Park with access to state-of-the-art facilities. It also occupies 54,000 SFT lab/office space in the Princeton South Corporate Center, a one-of-a-kind process research and development facility including cGMP capabilities.

Swapan Bhattacharya, Managing Director, TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. commented, "The priority of our customers today is to find ways to leverage their external partners to fill up a large part of their product development needs. In order to become their preferred partners, we need to provide high quality, efficient and low-cost services which are only possible if we deploy high-end talents and skills that can drive innovation. TCG GreenChem has an exceptional management team, technological expertise and know-how, which is critical for the development of architecturally complex intermediates and APIs by utilizing state-of-the-art synthetic organic chemistry."

Dr. Chris H. Senanayake, CEO and CSO, TCG GreenChem, Inc. added, "We are excited to be a part of TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., as they are highly valued by their pharmaceutical partners and have a reputation of embracing innovation and high-end technology which are the cornerstones of the TCG GreenChem's strategy. Our mission is to create a "technology innovator" CDMO, to partner with the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic industries in delivering integrated, accelerated, and economical services utilizing green sustainable technologies with a global footprint. Leveraging our knowledge of drug development and commercialization, we want to be the Drug Development Engine "Accelerating Molecules to Medicines" by advancing preclinical candidates into phase I and beyond, for our clients and partners."

About TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Limited (formerly "Chembiotek Research International") is a leading global Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) company in the area of drug discovery, development, and commercialization. We started our operations in 2001 in Kolkata, India, and currently have our presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

We have a strong talent pool of more than 1,000+ qualified and trained scientists (including 200+ PhDs), drawn from the best domestic and international institutes and industry. Our services span chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, analytical development and validation, and specialty chemicals. We offer specific/functional solutions to integrated projects across multiple therapeutic areas with a specific focus on Inflammation & Pain, Infectious Diseases, Central Nervous System, and Oncology. Our research infrastructure includes world-class chemistry and biology laboratories, animal facility, electrophysiology laboratory, BSL 2 laboratory, and cGMP API facilities at our R&D centers and commercial cGMP API production facilities.

Learn more at https://www.tcgls.com/

About TCG GreenChem, Inc.

TCG GreenChem, Inc. was conceptualized by Dr. Chris H. Senanayake (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer), and Dr. Joseph D. Armstrong, III (Chief Operating Officer), former pharmaceutical executives with a track record in the development of hundreds of New Chemical Entities (NCE) into the clinic and commercialization of several well-known pharmaceutical products for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sepracor, Inc., and Merck & Co, Inc. The senior leadership brings the experience, technological expertise, and know-how, which is required to manufacture architecturally complex intermediates and APIs by utilizing state-of-the-art synthetic organic chemistry and cutting-edge technology platforms such as catalysis and continuous flow chemistry.

TCG GreenChem, Inc. is positioned as a contract innovation company that provides CDMO services with a unique modus operandi in the space of supporting pharmaceutical R&D. Moreover, through strategic collaborations with a select group of technology and manufacturing companies in United States, Asia, and Europe, TCG GreenChem, Inc. offers the cGMP manufacturing reliability in the United States and India which is necessary to meet today's regulatory and supply-chain challenges.

Learn more at https://tcggreenchem.com/

