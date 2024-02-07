TCG Process and DecisionRules Partner to Enhance Agility in Intelligent Document Processing

The partnership brings additional agility and dynamic business decision management to TCG Process' DocProStar, and best-in-class process automation for document-centric workflows to DecisionRules' customer base.

BAAR, Switzerland and WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent process automation company TCG Process has announced a new partnership with DecisionRules, a leader in decision management technology.

With this partnership, TCG Process has integrated DecisionRules into their intelligent process automation solution, DocProStar.

TCG Process + DecisionRules provide a powerful combination for automating the extraction & processing of critical data.

"At TCG Process we are firm believers that in today's fast-paced world where organizations need to be more responsive and agile than ever before, it is vital to embrace process management and orchestration, right from the door (receipt) to the floor (execution).

DocProStar is the ideal platform for automating, orchestrating and enhancing critical business processes, but process agility is also key. The partnership with DecisionRules creates the perfect synergy between structured processes that deliver consistent outcomes and flexible decision taking that is guided by the results from a dynamic rules management," says Neil Walker, Head of Product for TCG Process. "Both companies follow a low-code approach, enabling our customers to realize the benefits of fast, efficient and dynamic processes with ease and in record time."

"Having a partnership with a solution provider like DecisionRules increases the versatility of DocProStar. Any business process has key decision points that need to be made, and DecisionRules makes configuring and maintaining the business rules under those decisions very easy for the end user," says Arnold von Bueren, CEO of TCG Process.

"We're thrilled to partner with TCG Process to bring DecisionRules capabilities to their extensive customer base and look forward to introducing the process orchestration and end-to-end automation capabilities of DocProStar to our customers with media and document handling challenges," said Petr Solar, Product Owner, DecisionRules.

Together, DocProStar and DecisionRules provide a powerful combination for automating the extraction and processing of business-critical information. DocProStar efficiently extracts data from incoming documents and media files while DecisionRules applies predefined rules to guide the information through the processing pipeline. The result is seamless, end-to-end processing that saves time, reduces errors and optimizes operations.

About TCG Process

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process automation software. Its solutions are used in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, government and public administration to digitize and automate document-driven processes. TCG Process sells both directly and via partners globally.

For more information visit www.tcgprocess.com and follow TCG Process on LinkedIn.

About DecisionRules

DecisionRules, developed by eppTec - a successful software company working for leading financial services companies, institutions and other industries - represents a No-Code & Low-Code platform designed for business and product teams, with a primary focus on creating and managing business rules. It aims to automate decision processes based on these rules. With DecisionRules we elevate the business strategies and unlock the potential of smart and strategic choices.

For more information: https://www.decisionrules.io/

