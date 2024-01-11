TCG Process Announces Large Language Model Document Understanding with Lazarus AI in DocProStar

The Addition of LLM-Powered Document Understanding Offers New Ways to Streamline Business Processes

BAAR, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process, a leader in intelligent document processing and process automation software, has announced a new integration to their input management and automation product DocProStar.

This exciting partnership brings access to large language models (LLMs) developed by Lazarus AI and provides new capabilities to DocProStar. This represents a significant opportunity for TCG Process partners and customers who are keen to harness the power of AI and gain greater efficiencies when automating document and media-centric business processes.

Lazarus has created enterprise-grade multimodal models that classify, extract and summarize data from documents and images without the need for additional training, regardless of their type, format or language. Lazarus enhances TCG Process' DocProStar with its advanced document understanding capabilities. Its models respond to natural language questions, providing answers using only the information in the documents they are given. The end result: higher degrees of accuracy and deeper, more nuanced understanding.

"Being able to combine and orchestrate the results from specialist AI services with our own powerful document processing capabilities not only helps deliver the highest levels of process automation, but also opens up new use cases, enabling more analytical processing," said Neil Walker, Head of Product for TCG Process.

"We are thrilled to partner with TCG Process. This collaboration is another step forward in end-to-end automation, offering DocProStar customers a new way to streamline their inherently complex document understanding processes. We believe this partnership will unlock new possibilities and empower users with tools that execute a wide variety of tasks with human-like comprehension," said Keith Jensen, VP of Growth for Lazarus AI.

Lazarus AI will be available in DocProStar's activity library, which consists of over 150 drag-and-drop activities that reduce complexity and speed the time to automation.

About TCG Process

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process automation software. Its solutions are used in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, government and public administration to digitize and automate document-driven processes. TCG Process sells both directly and via partners globally.

For more information visit www.tcgprocess.com

About Lazarus AI

Lazarus AI develops enterprise-grade, multimodal foundation models. Their advanced document understanding APIs enable organizations to ingest and activate typed, handwritten and image data from any document without training, eliminating processing bottlenecks and achieving immediate time to value.

For more information visit www.lazarusai.com

