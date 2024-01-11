TCG Process Announces Large Language Model Document Understanding with Lazarus AI in DocProStar

News provided by

TCG PROCESS

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

The Addition of LLM-Powered Document Understanding Offers New Ways to Streamline Business Processes

BAAR, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process, a leader in intelligent document processing and process automation software, has announced a new integration to their input management and automation product DocProStar.

Continue Reading

This exciting partnership brings access to large language models (LLMs) developed by Lazarus AI and provides new capabilities to DocProStar. This represents a significant opportunity for TCG Process partners and customers who are keen to harness the power of AI and gain greater efficiencies when automating document and media-centric business processes.

Lazarus has created enterprise-grade multimodal models that classify, extract and summarize data from documents and images without the need for additional training, regardless of their type, format or language. Lazarus enhances TCG Process' DocProStar with its advanced document understanding capabilities. Its models respond to natural language questions, providing answers using only the information in the documents they are given. The end result: higher degrees of accuracy and deeper, more nuanced understanding.

"Being able to combine and orchestrate the results from specialist AI services with our own powerful document processing capabilities not only helps deliver the highest levels of process automation, but also opens up new use cases, enabling more analytical processing," said Neil Walker, Head of Product for TCG Process.

"We are thrilled to partner with TCG Process. This collaboration is another step forward in end-to-end automation, offering DocProStar customers a new way to streamline their inherently complex document understanding processes. We believe this partnership will unlock new possibilities and empower users with tools that execute a wide variety of tasks with human-like comprehension," said Keith Jensen, VP of Growth for Lazarus AI.

Lazarus AI will be available in DocProStar's activity library, which consists of over 150 drag-and-drop activities that reduce complexity and speed the time to automation.

For an in-depth understanding of how orchestrating multiple AI services can further enhance process automation, join TCG Process for an exclusive webinar on January 25 at 10 ET. You can register here.

About TCG Process

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process automation software. Its solutions are used in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, government and public administration to digitize and automate document-driven processes. TCG Process sells both directly and via partners globally.

For more information visit www.tcgprocess.com and follow TCG Process on LinkedIn.

About Lazarus AI

Lazarus AI develops enterprise-grade, multimodal foundation models. Their advanced document understanding APIs enable organizations to ingest and activate typed, handwritten and image data from any document without training, eliminating processing bottlenecks and achieving immediate time to value.

For more information visit www.lazarusai.com  

SOURCE TCG PROCESS

Also from this source

TCG Process and Inspektlabs Enhance Claims Processing with AI Analysis

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.