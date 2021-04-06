TCG Process Named as Top Contender in Capture Market for 2021

BAAR, Switzerland and NEW ORLEANS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International process automation company TCG Process was named as the top contender among leaders in the capture market by Infosource, the leading firm for capture software market research, analysis and consulting.

Vendors across the globe were evaluated in Infosource's 2020-2021 Worldwide Capture Software Vendor Market Matrix on critical capture aspects such as containerized, standardized cloud services architecture, scope of intelligent capture technology including AI classification, machine learning and semantic understanding with associated business rules. Additional evaluation points included strategic direction, handling of omni-channel inputs, and ease-of-use architecture like low- and no-code capabilities.

"TCG Process has developed a leading set of modular cloud-oriented Capture 2.0 services to leverage process input, thus enabling the use of capture within the business process rather than just as the first step in a process. This results in substantially increased value for its customers," said Harvey Spencer, Vice President at Infosource and well-known capture industry analyst.

"TCG has been an interesting company for us to follow over a number of years. We are pleased to see them move into our leading rank of capture vendors this year," observed Johann Hoepfner, CEO of Infosource.

"To be moved into the highest-ranking contender based on strategy and execution so quickly was a proud moment for our team," said TCG Process' U.S. CEO Bob Fresneda. "We are confident DocProStar 2021 will further impress analysts with even more focus on BPMN process capabilities, continued global expansion and increased marketing efforts."

With nine wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Germany, Japan, Poland, Portugal, and the U.S., along with the parent company out of Baar, Switzerland, TCG Process specializes in not only intelligent capture but also takes capture a step farther providing business process automation for the enterprise. TCG's DocProStar platform offers modular and service-oriented architecture that can be scaled very easily and practically without limits.

About TCG Process

TCG Process is an international organization solving business process automation (BPA) challenges with its DocProStar platform, digitizing and automating complex processes across enterprises like Banking, Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. TCG markets solutions direct-to-customer and via partners, on five continents.

For more information: www.tcgprocess.com

SOURCE TCG Process

Related Links

http://www.tcgprocess.com

