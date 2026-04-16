TCG Trade N Play to Host First-Ever Trading Card Event at Raymond James Stadium

Historic Tampa Bay venue to welcome collectors, players, and families for a one-day trading card celebration

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Trade N Play, a Florida-based trading card event brand that has grown from 15 events in 2025 to more than 60 planned for 2026, announced today that it will host the first-ever trading card and collectibles event at Raymond James Stadium.

Event flier for TCG Takeover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on May 23, 2026, featuring more than 150 vendor tables, tournaments, and family-friendly trading card activities at the first-ever card show hosted inside the stadium. More than 4,500 attendees fill the exhibition hall during TCG Trade N Play's SuperCon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in January 2026, highlighting the rapid growth and strong community turnout for trading card events across the Tampa Bay region.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, inside the stadium's East Club, transforming the premium hospitality space into a vibrant marketplace and community hub for trading card games and collectibles. Organizers expect approximately 150 vendor tables, along with competitive tournaments, open play areas, and family-friendly activities designed to welcome both longtime collectors and newcomers to the hobby.

"Hosting a trading card event inside Raymond James Stadium is something that's never been done in Tampa Bay," said Matt Bartilson, c0-founder of TCG Trade N Play and co-owner of M&M Video Games. "This hobby has grown into something much bigger than people realize, and we wanted a venue that matches the energy of this community. Raymond James is the perfect stage for that."

Attendees will find a wide range of popular trading card games and collectibles, including Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece, Disney Lorcana, Gundam, Dragon Ball Z, and vintage and modern collectibles. The event will also feature a live $1,000 Kids Shopping Spree Giveaway.

Free parking will be available for all attendees and vendors at the stadium. Children 12 and under will receive free admission, and complimentary entry will be provided to active military members, veterans, first responders, and educators as part of the organization's Community Heroes initiative. General Admission tickets are available online for $25.

By bringing the event to one of the region's most recognizable venues, organizers aim to elevate the visibility of the trading card hobby while creating a memorable experience for families discovering it for the first time.

Media representatives, community partners, and VIP or celebrity guests interested in attending or participating are encouraged to contact the TCG Trade N Play team for credential requests, partnership opportunities, or additional information at [email protected] .

Event Details

TCG Takeover — Raymond James Stadium Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026 Location: Raymond James Stadium — East Club Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

About TCG Trade N Play

TCG Trade N Play is a Florida-based event brand that brings trading card game enthusiasts, collectors, and families together through community-driven events across Central Florida. From local trade days to large-scale conventions, TCG Trade N Play events are known for their welcoming atmosphere and commitment to growing the hobby for players of all ages. Learn more at www.tampatcg.com .

Media Contact

Matt Bartilson

TCG Trade N Play

727-386-4191

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.tampatcg.com

For media credentials, partnership opportunities, VIP attendance, or interview requests, please contact the team at the email above.

SOURCE TCG Trade N Play