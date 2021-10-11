TCGplayer Appoints Savneet Singh to the Board of Directors

Mr. Singh has more than 15 years of experience building, leading and investing in technology and SaaS organizations. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of PAR Technology Corp. (NYSE: PAR ), one of the largest providers of point of sale systems for restaurants. Throughout his tenure at PAR Technology, Mr. Singh has led the business's transformation from a legacy hardware provider to a fast-growing SaaS business focused on delivering a unified commerce cloud platform for large enterprise restaurant organizations.

"Savneet is an accomplished leader who brings to TCGplayer a passion for collectibles and a deep understanding of how to leverage technology to improve the retailer experience," said Chedy Hampson, founder and CEO of TCGplayer. "As an entrepreneur and investor, Savneet has first-hand experience building world-class technology organizations while prioritizing innovation. In fact, he has been instrumental in leading PAR Technology's evolution toward developing a suite of cloud-based point of sale solutions that enable streamlined customer operations across PAR Technology's enterprise restaurant customer base. I am confident that Savneet will bring these skills and experiences to TCGplayer, and I am excited to welcome him to the Board of Directors."

Mr. Singh said, "I have been extremely impressed by the TCGplayer platform, leadership team and unique entrepreneurial culture, and am honored to be joining their board. Like Chedy, I grew up in upstate New York and recognized the power of trading hard assets at a young age. After all, my entrepreneurial curiosity was ignited in the late-1990s when I started a business buying and selling baseball cards online. At my core, I'm still inspired by entrepreneurial energy and believe that TCGplayer harnesses this spirit while bringing to market technical solutions that have the potential to shape the evolution of an entire industry. I have tremendous respect for Chedy and his team, and I look forward to working with them to achieve the strategic goals of TCGplayer."

This appointment comes at a high-momentum moment for TCGplayer, as the Company recently announced several new executive hires, including its first ever Chief Supply Chain Officer, Chief Product Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer. As previously announced , TCGplayer also recently secured $35 million in strategic financing from Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners. It plans to use this financing to support the Company's continued rapid growth and upcoming expansion into multiple new hobby collectible categories, including sports cards and comic books.

About Savneet Singh

Savneet Singh is the President & CEO of PAR Technology Corp., and President of ParTech, Inc. Mr. Singh is a Partner of CoVenture, LLC, a multi-asset manager with funds in venture capital, direct lending, and cryptocurrency. Prior to CoVenture, Mr. Singh served as the Managing Partner of Tera Holdings, Inc., a holding company of niche software businesses that he co-founded. Mr. Singh received his B.S. in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University and received numerous awards including the Forbes 30 under 30 and Crain's 40 under 40.

About TCGplayer

TCGplayer is the leading technology platform for the collectibles industry. Founded as a digital media platform within the collectible hobby space, the Company has grown from its initial roots working inside Syracuse-based hobby stores selling comic books, sports cards, CDs, collectible cards, action figures, and tabletop games into an expansive eCommerce marketplace. TCGplayer develops applications and technologies that are revolutionizing the collectibles marketplace by connecting thousands of hobby and collectibles businesses with customers around the globe. The Company's ecommerce and data management tools power sales through physical stores, websites, mobile apps and the TCGplayer Marketplace. TCGplayer prides itself on creating a culture that fosters camaraderie, embraces diversity, and exudes passion and provides stock options to all of its employees. The Company has been ranked amongst New York State's 50 best employers and Fortune.com's top 100 companies for women in the U.S. and certified a Great Place to Work by our employees five years in a row.

