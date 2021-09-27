TCGplayer Names Kristin Bauer Chief Supply Chain Officer

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCGplayer, the leading technology platform for the collectibles industry and operator of the largest online marketplace for trading card games, today announced Kristin Bauer will join the company as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Ms. Bauer will be responsible for advancing TCGplayer's end-to-end supply chain strategy, including overseeing its fulfillment center operations in Syracuse, New York.

Ms. Bauer joins TCGplayer from TJX Companies Inc., where she helped lead the Company's logistics strategy. She is a seasoned retail supply chain leader who brings to TCGplayer nearly two decades of experience developing and implementing strategies for omnichannel retailers, including overseeing a two million square foot distribution center at Target Corporation. Ms. Bauer has a proven track record of operating complex supply chains for fast moving goods, growing distribution centers and delivering unique customer experiences through innovation.

"Kristin represents a new era of leaders who have grown up leveraging technology and data to impact and accelerate organizations," said Chedy Hampson, founder and CEO of TCGplayer. "She will bring to TCGplayer the experience and innovation required to scale our supply chain and ensure our fulfillment operations continue to be our strategic differentiator. I am confident that Kristin is the right leader to take our fulfillment services to the next level."

Ms. Bauer said, "I am thrilled to join TCGplayer as Chief Supply Chain Officer at such an exciting time in the Company's history. I look forward to working with Chedy and the entire TCGplayer team to enhance our supply chain strategy, better serve our customers and strengthen TCGplayer's position in the hobby collectibles market."

Ms. Bauer joins TCGplayer at an exciting inflection point. As previously announced , TCGplayer has secured $35 million in strategic financing from Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners, to support its continued rapid growth and upcoming expansion into multiple new hobby collectible categories, including sports cards and comic books. The Company also recently doubled its physical footprint in downtown Syracuse and expanded its workforce to more than 500 team members, while creating and filling a number of senior leadership positions, including its first-ever Chief People Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer.

Mr. Hampson continued, "Our fulfillment center continues to be TCGplayer's strategic differentiator. It has tripled in size over the past year, helped to establish TCGplayer as the industry's go-to card authenticator, and transformed the way we're able to serve our customers. As I look ahead, I see no signs of slowing down. In fact, the fulfillment center is poised for imminent growth as we expand our offerings and break into new hobby collectible categories. It has never been more important that we ensure we take our home-grown scrappiness and pair it with the most innovative minds in the country. Under Kristin's leadership, I believe we will be best positioned to do just that and capitalize on the many growth opportunities ahead."

About Kristin Bauer

Kristin Bauer is a seasoned retail supply chain leader with nearly two decades of experience developing and implementing transformational strategies for omnichannel retailers to deliver greater value across the supply chain. Most recently, Bauer helped lead TJX Companies Inc.'s logistics strategy and the expansion of technology and analytics capabilities, serving as Vice President of Logistics Strategy and Analytics. A retail veteran, Bauer began her career at Target Corporation where, as part of her decade-long tenure, she oversaw a two million square foot distribution center. Throughout her career, Bauer has also led transformational initiatives at Ulta Beauty Inc., serving as Vice President of Supply Chain Strategy and Operations prior to joining TJX Companies Inc. She holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota and a B.S. in Information Technology and Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About TCGplayer

TCGplayer is the leading technology platform for the collectibles industry. Founded as a digital media platform within the collectible hobby space, the Company has grown from its initial roots working inside Syracuse-based hobby stores selling comic books, sports cards, CDs, collectible cards, action figures, and tabletop games into an expansive eCommerce marketplace. TCGplayer develops applications and technologies that are revolutionizing the collectibles marketplace by connecting thousands of hobby and collectibles businesses with customers around the globe. The Company's ecommerce and data management tools power sales through physical stores, websites, mobile apps and the TCGplayer Marketplace. TCGplayer prides itself on creating a culture that fosters camaraderie, embraces diversity, and exudes passion and provides stock options to all of its employees. The Company has been ranked amongst New York State's 50 best employers and Fortune.com's top 100 companies for women in the U.S. and certified a Great Place to Work by our employees five years in a row.

